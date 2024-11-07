Ben Currie targets British Supersport redemption with Moto Rapido renewal

The 2023 British Supersport Champion returns in 2025 with Moto Rapido Ducati.

Ben Currie. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Ben Currie will return to the British Supersport Championship in 2025 for a third season with the Moto Rapido Ducati team.

Currie won the title with Moto Rapido in 2023, but was beaten in his defence this year by Honda’s Jack Kennedy.

The 2024 season was dominated by Currie, Kennedy, and Luke Stapleford on a Triumph, but Currie has been the first of the three to announce his return for 2025.

“I am really excited and over the moon to pen another year with Moto Rapido Racing and Wilf [Steve Moor, Moto Rapido team owner],” Currie said.

“I have had two fantastic seasons with them so far, one delivering a championship and another finishing in the top three, so we have had super solid results and built an amazing base to work from.

“It is going to be fantastic working alongside Ducati again on the Panigale V2 and we have got plenty of things planned, some things that we want to improve and some things that we have learnt from the past that we can implement for 2025 to be even stronger again.

“I get to spend some time at home now, to go home, work on myself and visit family and friends in Australia. I will be recharging the batteries so I am ready to come back in the new year fit and ready to rock and roll!”

Team Owner Steve Moore added: “I’m delighted to keep Ben in the team for 2025. We’ve enjoyed amazing success with him on the Ducati in the Supersport class.

“The class has become the most competitive in recent seasons with many manufacturers bringing new machinery so we have some work to do.

“Ben is extremely motivated, and the team will expand technically in 2025 to give him the best we can.

“Technical support from Ducati and our technical partners K-Tech suspension will see some updates for his Panigale V2, so we have a busy winter while he suns himself in Australia! I’m sure the work will pay off with results in 2025.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

