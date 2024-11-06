IWR confirm new rider and new title sponsor for BSB in 2025

Highly-touted Superstock talent to step up

Scott Swann
Scott Swann will enter the British Superbike Championship for his rookie season in 2025.

Swann will join IWR Racing, who have unveiled Send My Bag as a new title sponsor for next year.

Northern Irish rider Swann finished third in this season’s National Superstock Championship, earning five wins along the way, enough to earn a promotion into BSB with the new-look Send My Bag Honda by IWR team.

Swann said: “I would say this is the most excited I have ever been in my career to get a racing season underway.

“I would like to thank Ian and the whole IWR Team for such an unbelievable opportunity to move up to the British Superbike class in 2025 and this moment, to race a Superbike, is something I have worked towards my whole life.

“I am super excited and I can’t wait to get testing underway to scratch that itch! Last year I put a huge amount of effort into my racing and this year it will definitely go up another notch, as that is what you have to do to be a Superbike rider, but I really believe I am ready to make the step up.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity with this team as they are so experienced and have been around for a long time, so I know for a fact that they can give me what I need and we will all have a great time doing it! We are going to be trying to get the best results we can and I can’t wait to get started.”

Simon Reid has penned a deal to stay with the Send My Bag Honda by IWR team in the National Superstock Championship next year.

Reid said: “I am super pleased to be staying with Ian and James in the IWR Team. I have enjoyed the racing with them this season more than ever and there is a great atmosphere in the team.

“The continuity of staying there, leading into next year, I feel will make us strong contenders and we are there to aim for podiums and challenge for the championship.

“I can’t wait to ride the new 2025 bike as that should be a good step too and the season cannot come around quick enough.

“I am also looking forward to having Scott as a teammate, so we have two Northern Irish riders and a Northern Irish title sponsor sendmybag.com, so I feel we have all the ingredients to make a really good season and I am ready for it.”

Team Owner Ian Woollacott said: “We are all really excited about the 2025 season and giving Scott the opportunity to make his Superbike debut as he really showed his ability in the Superstock Championship this year.

“We are also really happy to confirm Simon’s return with the team for the new season, as consistency in racing really makes a difference and we aim to hit the ground running next year in the Superstock class.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Send My Bag to the team as our new title sponsor for the 2025 season. It has been fantastic to meet the team there and they are just as excited about the season ahead as we are – we are ready to get started now!”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

