Glenn Irwin addresses Tommy Bridewell and BSB rivals for 2025 glory

Glenn Irwin has vowed to become a Superbike champion despite a new-look and very strong BSB line-up in 2025.

The British Superbike Championship will welcome back Brad Ray, while Christian Iddon will switch to a Kawasaki.

Tommy Bridewell, Irwin’s fierce rival, and new champion Kyle Ryde will also be vying for more accolades.

“BSB is always a competitive championship where people don’t really want to leave,” Irwin said at Motorcycle Live.

“Christian is on the Kawasaki, and with Christian you always get 110%. He’ll have good days but maybe the package is not a title winner.

“Brad Ray’s a former champion and will be very strong. But will he be stronger than Kyle Ryde? I don’t think so. I think Kyle developed a lot this year.

“And Tommy is one of the most resilient characters on the grid.

“You could go on and on. I try not to pick one. I think we focus on bringing the best version of ourselves and playing as a team, that’s what can win the championship.”

Irwin finished as a close runner-up last year to rival Bridewell. He was third this year, as Ryde picked up the title.

“I have no doubt I’ll be a Superbike champion,” Irwin insisted.

“You can’t put a timeline on it, but I have a great feeling it is all part of my story.

“In 2023 I lost by half a point. People ask how you get over that. Well, there’s nothing to get over. It was what it was. It wasn’t meant to be.

“But with PBM for the next two years, and if I was a betting man which I used to be, I’d put a pound on it. My time will come.”

Irwin has signed new terms with PMB Ducati to stay committed to the team, but will no longer race on the roads.

That decision should give him added impetus for the BSB title.

He said about winning the 2025 title: “There’s no reason why not.

“Continuity with the team, continuity with Ducati, it’s the brand I’ve had most success within my career.

“We know how the championship’s been over the last couple of years. In 2023 we very much could have won it, it didn’t happen and that’s fine. This year we were still very fast on days but not consistent enough, and not enough podiums. So, I know what I have to work on.

“The team have already invested heavily. It’s hard with the bike when you don’t have a new model, you’re looking at ways to develop something you already have in a great window.

“But they’ve invested heavily lately with some ideas that Danilo Petrucci has used in World Superbikes with great success. It’s nice knowing that you have something coming.

“I think with the tyre issue, we will have something better next year. Not as good as before but I don’t need too much, just a little bit.

“But I’ve the right mindset and I can focus solely on BSB now.”

PBM Ducati’s Jordan Bird added: “I think continuity for both sides of the party is brilliant.

“Next year we’ll be on the same bike as this year, with some upgrades. And in 2026 there will be the exciting new project. We’re really excited, and we know how both of us work now so I think it’s going to be a good couple of years.”

PBM Ducati are fully focused on Irwin, as their only rider on the grid.

“For me it’s not changed much, although it’s definitely cheaper,” Bird joked.

“It’s a really difficult one because everybody wants to have two bikes, you want the presence of two bikes there. But you can only win the championship with one person, you don’t need two bikes to win a championship.

“For me, putting all eggs into one basket with Glenn wasn’t a difficult thing. He knows us, we know him.

“For me to establish myself as a team owner it was definitely the right thing. It was more contained, so you can keep more on top of it.

“And there’s still a great fight whether you have a teammate or not. It’s still BSB at the end of the day.”