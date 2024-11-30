PBM Ducati admit “at one point it wasn’t going to happen” after Paul Bird death

The PBM Ducati team have revealed how close they came to folding after Paul Bird’s death.

Bird’s passing in September 2023 left his title-winning British Superbike Championship team’s future uncertain.

While dealing with the heartache of losing their father, Jordan and Frank Bird were able to keep the BSB team alive this year.

“We signed our contract in March, so it was all very uncertain,” Jordan Bird said at Motorcycle Live.

“At one point towards the end of the 2023 season it wasn’t going to happen.

“There were family issues, everybody knows what it’s like to lose somebody, it was really challenging.

“But for my brother Frank and I it was never an option to stop, it’s in our DNA.

“My grandad on my mum’s side had a team back in the day. He’s got his name on the BSB trophies, my dad’s got his name there, and it was time for the third generation.

“We’re the youngest team owners in history, the first third generation, the first brother and sister duo. Ending it was never an option.

“It was just finding the partners to come along because it’s no secret that it costs a fortune to do what we do, and to do it properly as well. It was a challenge, but it’s definitely been worth it.”

She added: “This year has been really good though. It’s been a challenge stepping up, my brother and I, as we had to do so quickly with the passing of my dad.

“But I think I’ve found my feet now and it’s all guns blazing for next year.”

PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin finished third in the 2024 BSB championship, after being the runner-up a year prior.

Irwin has penned a deal to remain with the team in 2025. But he will give up road racing, enabling greater focus on winning the BSB title.

Irwin’s bike this year was adorned with Paul Bird’s writing to keep his memory alive.

“So that was my dad’s signature, that was his little trademark,” Jordan explained. “So, we’ll keep that on there forever.”