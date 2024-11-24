My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too

Jamie Hanks-Elliott is continuing her family’s unique history with motorcycle racing.

She will join an all-female team in the 2025 Pirelli National Sportbike Championship.

Hanks-Elliott will ride an Aprilia, in partnership with 2StrokesRacing.

She previously competed in Junior Supersport and this year was in the 2024 BMW F 900 R Cup.

It is the latest step in a six-decade family history with racing bikes, including making history at the Isle of Man TT.

Her grandmother is Rose Hanks, who was the first woman to achieve a TT podium in 1968. She was a sidecar racer.

Her grandad Roy, mum Julie and dad Paul also raced in sidecars.

But Hanks-Elliott is forging her own two-wheel career which will step up a notch next year.

Hanks-Elliott said: "I’m really pleased to have the support of 2StrokesRacing this year; I’m excited to take on this new challenge of riding in the Sportbike class and excited to have the support of the girls.

“It’s always nice to be a part of something that’s never been done before, in a similar way to my nan Rose, who was the first woman to step on the podium at the TT. I’m determined as ever to make the most out of it."

Louise Lunt, Director, Sorrymate commented: "Sorrymate is delighted to be sponsoring 2Strokes Racing again in 2025.

“We are massively excited to be a sponsor of the women only racing team. There are more ladies riding bikes each year, and it’s a huge step for women in motorsport, and one that we are very proud to be supporting.”