My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too

Unique six-decade legacy will continue

Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott

Jamie Hanks-Elliott is continuing her family’s unique history with motorcycle racing.

She will join an all-female team in the 2025 Pirelli National Sportbike Championship.

Hanks-Elliott will ride an Aprilia, in partnership with 2StrokesRacing.

She previously competed in Junior Supersport and this year was in the 2024 BMW F 900 R Cup.

It is the latest step in a six-decade family history with racing bikes, including making history at the Isle of Man TT.

Her grandmother is Rose Hanks, who was the first woman to achieve a TT podium in 1968. She was a sidecar racer.

Her grandad Roy, mum Julie and dad Paul also raced in sidecars.

But Hanks-Elliott is forging her own two-wheel career which will step up a notch next year.

Hanks-Elliott said: "I’m really pleased to have the support of 2StrokesRacing this year; I’m excited to take on this new challenge of riding in the Sportbike class and excited to have the support of the girls.

“It’s always nice to be a part of something that’s never been done before, in a similar way to my nan Rose, who was the first woman to step on the podium at the TT. I’m determined as ever to make the most out of it."

Louise Lunt, Director, Sorrymate commented: "Sorrymate is delighted to be sponsoring 2Strokes Racing again in 2025.

“We are massively excited to be a sponsor of the women only racing team. There are more ladies riding bikes each year, and it’s a huge step for women in motorsport, and one that we are very proud to be supporting.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
One outgoing MotoGP boss “a huge loss” to up-and-coming team
Wilco Zeelenberg
Wilco Zeelenberg
F1
News
8h ago
A ditched F1 driver set to sign new deal for Mercedes role
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
News
9h ago
Danilo Petrucci to enter 2025 Dakar Rally - but not on a bike!
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
News
10h ago
Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

BSB
News
10h ago
My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
MotoGP
News
11h ago
‘Max Biaggi set records, Valentino Rossi was p**** off, unable to test the M1’
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
11h ago
F1 Las Vegas GP driver ratings: George Russell proves he can be Mercedes' team leader
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
12h ago
How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
13h ago
Explained: Pit stop mishap for F1 driver who had no mechanics
Alpine
Alpine