Major change announced for Peter Hickman's title-winning team

Peter Hickman's PHR Performance confirm champion's replacement

PHR Performance
PHR Performance

Peter Hickman has signed a rider to replace the new champion at his National Sportbike team.

Harrison Dessoy has been signed up for 2025 at PHR Performance, Hickman's team who won the title this year.

Richard Cooper won the 2024 Sportbike title for PHR Performance.

But Cooper will move into a new role as team manager and rider coach for Hickman's squad in 2025.

His replacement Dessoy was seventh in the standings this year after Knockhill and Donington Park podiums.

Dessoy said: “I am really excited to be joining the PHR Performance Team; it’s a team that have a lot of experience in the new Sportbike class and to jump on the championship-winning bike with the guidance from both Pete and Richard is something I am looking forward to. 

"I am super happy and can’t wait to see what we can do when we get the season underway next year.”

Team Owner Hickman said: “I am obviously happy to keep the team going in the championship and also to have Richard Cooper involved as the rider coach and team manager as his experience will be invaluable. 

"Harrison has shown a lot of pace and promise this year and I think joining the championship-winning team will only bring him on more. I am excited for them to get the season started.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
General Motors registers as F1 power unit manufacturer
General Motors
General Motors
F1
News
9h ago
Mario Andretti role revealed as General Motors/Cadillac agree deal to enter F1
Mario Andretti
Mario Andretti
F1
News
10h ago
Deal agreed for General Motors/Cadillac to become F1's 11th team
General Motors
General Motors
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Ex-grand prix rider walks barefoot for six years to Pakistan to find God
Axel Pons
Axel Pons
WSBK
News
12h ago
Jonathan Rea gets new crew chief for WorldSBK 2025
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

More News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
‘Nobody in this room’ thought Ducati would let Jorge Martin win
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
BSB
News
12h ago
TAG Honda promote rider into 2025 British Superbikes line-up
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
F1
News
13h ago
‘Strange’ dominance will help Mercedes find answers with F1 2025 car
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Michele Pirro: Ducati GP25 and GP24 “very close”
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
13h ago
“When Marc Marquez said ‘I like the bike’... for me it was a relief!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez