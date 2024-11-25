Major change announced for Peter Hickman's title-winning team

Peter Hickman has signed a rider to replace the new champion at his National Sportbike team.

Harrison Dessoy has been signed up for 2025 at PHR Performance, Hickman's team who won the title this year.

Richard Cooper won the 2024 Sportbike title for PHR Performance.

But Cooper will move into a new role as team manager and rider coach for Hickman's squad in 2025.

His replacement Dessoy was seventh in the standings this year after Knockhill and Donington Park podiums.

Dessoy said: “I am really excited to be joining the PHR Performance Team; it’s a team that have a lot of experience in the new Sportbike class and to jump on the championship-winning bike with the guidance from both Pete and Richard is something I am looking forward to.

"I am super happy and can’t wait to see what we can do when we get the season underway next year.”

Team Owner Hickman said: “I am obviously happy to keep the team going in the championship and also to have Richard Cooper involved as the rider coach and team manager as his experience will be invaluable.

"Harrison has shown a lot of pace and promise this year and I think joining the championship-winning team will only bring him on more. I am excited for them to get the season started.”