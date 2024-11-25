McManus Brothers Racing Team announce 2025 Supersport expansion

New look for Supersport team next season

McManus Brothers Racing Team
McManus Brothers Racing Team

Harry Truelove has been added to the McManus Brothers Racing Team for next season.

It means the British Supersport Championship will have an expanded presence in the 2025 season.

Truelove will link up with brothers Eugene and James McManus in the outfit whose bikes are built and maintained by Moto Rapido.

Ducati will also continue alongside McManus Brothers Racing Team in 2025.

Truelove was fifth in this year’s Supersport standings and has claimed podium finishes in the class.

Eugene Laverty recently oversaw all three riders in a two-day test in Portugal.

Truelove said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Eugene Senior, John and Eugene Laverty, and everyone at McManus Brothers Racing for this opportunity.

“I feel very positive after our trip to Portugal and about working with James, Eugene Junior and the rest of the team for the 2025 season ahead.”

MMB Racing’s John Laverty said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Harry Truelove to the McManus Brothers Racing family for the 2025 British Supersport season.

“Harry has shown incredible determination throughout his career, and his performances over the last few years have really caught our attention.

“He’s proven he can run at the front of the pack, and we believe that with the right support and team around him, he’ll go from strength to strength next season.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Revealing how Pedro Acosta is “defying physics”
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
1h ago
Sergio Perez insists he’s “close to turning things around” as he fights for Red Bull F1 future
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
11h ago
General Motors registers as F1 power unit manufacturer
General Motors
General Motors
F1
News
11h ago
Mario Andretti role revealed as General Motors/Cadillac agree deal to enter F1
Mario Andretti
Mario Andretti
F1
News
12h ago
Deal agreed for General Motors/Cadillac to become F1's 11th team
General Motors
General Motors

More News

MotoGP
News
14h ago
Ex-grand prix rider walks barefoot for six years to Pakistan to find God
Axel Pons
Axel Pons
WSBK
News
14h ago
Jonathan Rea gets new crew chief for WorldSBK 2025
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP
News
14h ago
‘Nobody in this room’ thought Ducati would let Jorge Martin win
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
BSB
News
15h ago
TAG Honda promote rider into 2025 British Superbikes line-up
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
F1
News
15h ago
‘Strange’ dominance will help Mercedes find answers with F1 2025 car
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas