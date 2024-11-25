McManus Brothers Racing Team announce 2025 Supersport expansion

Harry Truelove has been added to the McManus Brothers Racing Team for next season.

It means the British Supersport Championship will have an expanded presence in the 2025 season.

Truelove will link up with brothers Eugene and James McManus in the outfit whose bikes are built and maintained by Moto Rapido.

Ducati will also continue alongside McManus Brothers Racing Team in 2025.

Truelove was fifth in this year’s Supersport standings and has claimed podium finishes in the class.

Eugene Laverty recently oversaw all three riders in a two-day test in Portugal.

Truelove said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Eugene Senior, John and Eugene Laverty, and everyone at McManus Brothers Racing for this opportunity.

“I feel very positive after our trip to Portugal and about working with James, Eugene Junior and the rest of the team for the 2025 season ahead.”

MMB Racing’s John Laverty said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Harry Truelove to the McManus Brothers Racing family for the 2025 British Supersport season.

“Harry has shown incredible determination throughout his career, and his performances over the last few years have really caught our attention.

“He’s proven he can run at the front of the pack, and we believe that with the right support and team around him, he’ll go from strength to strength next season.”