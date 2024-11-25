TAG Honda promote rider into 2025 British Superbikes line-up

Fraser Roger's teammate announced

Jaimie van Sikkelerus
Jaimie van Sikkelerus

TAG Honda have confirmed their complete rider line-up for next year’s British Superbike Championship.

Jaimie van Sikkelerus will step up into the BSB class, alongside Fraser Rogers whose stay has already been confirmed.

Van Sikkelerus was promoted from the British Supersport Championship to the BSB Pathway class this season but his year was curtailed by injury.

Van Sikkelerus said: “I'm so proud to work together with TAG Honda again for 2025, this time on a full Superbike.

“The team feels like family and 2024 was a tough year with my knee problems and subsequent operations.

“I am very thankful for their belief in me and I am ready to take this amazing opportunity to race the full Superbike, and show exactly what we can do.

“It's truly the best Championship to be involved in, and I'm very excited to get started. I need to send a massive thank you to my sponsors and my supporters who have been with me every single step of this journey.”

Gary Winfield, Team Manage, said: “There's never been any doubt that Jaimie has everything it takes to succeed in Superbikes.

“The Pathway machine was the right step from Supersport, however with his injury complications; he just couldn't physically commit the way he would have like to - although his mind and his heart were fully in it!

“Next season on the Superbike will be the one to watch as he continues to make great progress following surgery and we are all delighted to have Jaimie on board for next season.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
38m ago
Which drivers should GM sign for F1 2026? 10 early options
Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo have lost their F1 drives
Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo have lost their F1 drives
WSBK
News
54m ago
Yari Montella can “help me keep the focus” - Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Ducati: MotoGP 2024 a ‘triumph of the “Ducati System”, inspired by Galileo’
Marquez, Bastianini, Martin, Bagnaia
Marquez, Bastianini, Martin, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Will the Marc Marquez of old turn up at the factory Ducati MotoGP team?
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
The huge anti-dilution fee GM has agreed to pay for F1 entry
Start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen expects ‘many more battles’ with Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were the protagonists of F1 2024
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were the protagonists of F1 2024
MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Revealing how Pedro Acosta is “defying physics”
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
5h ago
Sergio Perez insists he’s “close to turning things around” as he fights for Red Bull F1 future
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
15h ago
General Motors registers as F1 power unit manufacturer
General Motors
General Motors
F1
News
15h ago
Mario Andretti role revealed as General Motors/Cadillac agree deal to enter F1
Mario Andretti
Mario Andretti