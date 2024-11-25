TAG Honda promote rider into 2025 British Superbikes line-up

TAG Honda have confirmed their complete rider line-up for next year’s British Superbike Championship.

Jaimie van Sikkelerus will step up into the BSB class, alongside Fraser Rogers whose stay has already been confirmed.

Van Sikkelerus was promoted from the British Supersport Championship to the BSB Pathway class this season but his year was curtailed by injury.

Van Sikkelerus said: “I'm so proud to work together with TAG Honda again for 2025, this time on a full Superbike.

“The team feels like family and 2024 was a tough year with my knee problems and subsequent operations.

“I am very thankful for their belief in me and I am ready to take this amazing opportunity to race the full Superbike, and show exactly what we can do.

“It's truly the best Championship to be involved in, and I'm very excited to get started. I need to send a massive thank you to my sponsors and my supporters who have been with me every single step of this journey.”

Gary Winfield, Team Manage, said: “There's never been any doubt that Jaimie has everything it takes to succeed in Superbikes.

“The Pathway machine was the right step from Supersport, however with his injury complications; he just couldn't physically commit the way he would have like to - although his mind and his heart were fully in it!

“Next season on the Superbike will be the one to watch as he continues to make great progress following surgery and we are all delighted to have Jaimie on board for next season.”