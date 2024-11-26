Yamaha team secures teenage 2025 British Supersport signing

Josh Davies Motorsport has signed Adam Brown to pilot its Yamaha R6 in the 2025 British Supersport Championship.

19-year-old Brown has previous experience in the BSB paddock racing the Junior Supersport class, and last season contested the Supersport Cup.

“I’m super excited to start this new chapter of my career with Josh Davis Motorsport,” Brown said on his 2025 signing.

“A big thanks to Josh and Maureen for this opportunity and, after a very tough rookie year in the Supersport Cup, I cannot wait to see what we can achieve in 2025.

“When I got the call from Josh to simply say welcome to the team, I couldn’t honestly believe it.

“The package is proven — all I have to do is get my head down and work as hard as possible. With a good pre-season we are destined for a better year.”

Team Principal, Josh Davis added: “We are very happy to welcome Adam to the JDM Team. He has shown over the years that he puts everything into his racing, and we wanted to give him the opportunity to work with us and develop his skills as a rider.

“Our team is young, and it's great to be able to help them work towards their goal of becoming champions.

"I'm really pleased with the team we have assembled, and some exciting news will be coming in the New Year regarding a new title sponsor partnership. We are actively seeking any new sponsors that wish to join us too; it is an exciting time for the team.”