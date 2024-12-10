Bradley Ray completes first laps with BSB bike for 2025 return

OMG Racing hit the track in Spain

Brad Ray
Brad Ray

Bradley Ray and Joe Talbot tested their OMG Racing machines on Monday in Spain.

Ray is returning to the British Superbike Championship in 2025, and gave his bike a shakedown in Almeria.

Talbot, the team’s rookie signing, was also on track.

Ray was getting the hang of the BSB specification Yamaha R1, while Talbot was on the Superbike for the first time. He was last year’s Superstock runner-up.

Ray said: “It’s great to be back. I haven’t been to Almeria for quite a few years now so it was nice to get back out and ride before Christmas then we will be ready for when we get out again in the new year.

“It was important to get some laps in on the BSB spec bike for me, start working with my crew again and just spin some laps.

“I am not changing too much with the bike; I just want to get comfortable and enjoy these few days.

“I am feeling good on the bike already to be honest, it’s nice to be back and I am happy.

“The team are working super well and then we will look for a few small changes and maybe for a direction, but I am super happy right now.”

Talbot said: “It was a day that dreams were made of; I really enjoyed the bike and used the time to get used to the track again and also for the first time riding the Yamaha Superbike.

“It was a mega day and I can’t wait to continue learning.”

Kyle Ryde was also testing in Almeria, on his training Yamaha R1 and R6 machines. He will ride a Superbike later this week.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

