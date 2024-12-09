Honda BSB presence expands further with latest one-bike team switch

Honda gains another spot on the 2025 BSB grid as Rapid CDH swaps Kawasaki machinery for the Fireblade.

Dean Hipwell, Luke Hedger. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Dean Hipwell, Luke Hedger. Credit: British Superbike Championship.

Another team has announced a switch to Honda machinery for the 2025 BSB season, as the CDH Racing team joins the ranks of the Japanese manufacturer.

Honda’s presence is much expanded over 2024, with two confirmed bikes for the factory team backed up by two-bike entries from Hawk Racing, DAO Racing, and TAG Racing, plus a number of one-bike efforts.

The latter group now includes the CDH Racing team, which has retained sponsorship from Whitecliiffe Electrical Distribution and has re-signed Luke Hedger for the 2025 season — Hedger’s second in the Superbike class — as it makes the switch from the Kawasaki ZX-10RR to the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

“I am really excited to be staying with Dean [Hipwell] and the CDH Racing crew,” Hedger said. “They are like my racing family now and I can’t thank them enough for giving me a second year in the Superbike class.

“I am really looking forward to jumping on the Honda and pushing my way towards the sharp end. Now my focus is on being fitter, stronger and ready for my first laps in testing.”

Team owner Dean Hipwell added: “We’re really happy to keep Luke [Hedger] for a second year. The first year in the Superbike class is always difficult, but Luke provided some good results and showed great potential.

“With Luke having a full year’s experience on the grid, us entering our seventh year in the Superbike class, and swapping to Honda we’re hoping this will give us that extra step we’re aiming for.

“I am also delighted that we have Whitecliffe returning as our title sponsor and we are all looking forward to getting started with the new season.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

