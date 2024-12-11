Honda’s Jack Kennedy declines BSB for Supersport title defence in 2025

Jack Kennedy has committed to the British Supersport Championship for the 2025 season, deciding against making the step up into the Superbike class.

Kennedy has made the decision to stay in the Supersport class and defend the title he won in 2024 after being given the opportunity by Honda Racing UK to test both the Supersport-spec CBR600RR and the Superbike-spec CBR1000RR-R over the winter.

The Irishman has spent a number of seasons in the Superbike class in recent years, but never found the same level of success he has been able to achieve in Supersport, where he is now a five-times champion.

“Firstly I want to thank Honda for giving me the chance to test before making my decision,” Kennedy said on the confirmation of his 2025 plans.

“I’ve said it before, but it really is a unique situation to be in and I am very grateful.”

On signing with Honda for the 2024 season, Kennedy was clear that a part of the motivation for the move back to Supersport — which came after he was dropped by Mar-Train Yamaha in favour of Danny Kent at the end of 2023 — was the potential to move back to Superbike should he achieve strong results.

However, despite winning a fifth title this year, Kennedy has stated that the reasons for remaining in the Supersport class — where he will be, as in the second half of 2024, teammates with Dean Harrison — next year include his enjoyment of the 2024 season as well as the strength of the Supersport class under its new ‘Next Generation’ regulations that were introduced in 2022.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be staying in Supersport next year. I can’t look beyond how happy I have been racing this year in one of the best teams I have ever raced for and loving every minute of it.

“At this moment in time, in my career and personally, this decision suits me better. The Supersport class is only getting bigger and stronger and I have absolute confidence in myself and Honda to bring home back-to-back titles.”

Honda Racing UK team manager Havier Beltran added: “Following his remarkable year riding in Supersport for the team this season, carrying out this recent test was essential in making an informed decision on Jack’s future.

“The difference between racing in Supersport and Superbike cannot be underestimated so allowing Jack to test has helped to crystalise his thoughts. We are thrilled to support his decision to remain in Supersport and continue cementing his legacy as the greatest rider to have ever raced in this championship.

“Back-to-back titles is the target and we are entirely convinced that we have both the bike and the rider to do just that.”