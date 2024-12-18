GR Motorsport makes shock BSB decision as WorldSBK future emerges

GR Motorsport will join the WorldWCR series full time in 2025 with Chloe Jones.

GR Motorsport Kawasaki pit box. Credit: GR Motorsport.
GR Motorsport will not feature on the 2025 BSB grid, the team has announced, as it returns to the world stage.

The news of GR’s departure from BSB comes along with the entry list for the 2025 WorldWCR series, which features a GR entry with British rider Chloe Jones who impressed in her wildcard appearance in the women-only championship at Jerez this year, finishing sixth in both races.

“I am beyond excited for this new challenge and the opportunity that GR Motosport have given me to compete alongside some of the best riders in the world,” JOnes said on the announcement of her debut full-time WorldWCR season.

“After my wildcard round at the last round at Jerez it’s been a whole whirlwind of emotions. The WorldWCR series has been the aim for me, and to finally have the chance to have a full year attack at the championship is truly amazing.

“I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got and represent my team, all my sponsors and supporters.

“I can’t thank the whole GR Motosport team enough for giving me this amazing opportunity and I honestly can’t wait to get going with some winter testing.”

GR Motosport team owner and managing director Brent Gladwin added: “I just can’t explain the excitement and rejuvenation that the fun we had with Chloe [Jones] in the WorldWCR at Jerez has brought to everyone here at GR.

“It’s 25 years since we were last in the World Superbike Championship Paddock creating history and against the odds in winning the inaugural AXO European Superstock 1000 Championship with Karl Harris.”

Gladwin continued, saying that the chance to go to WorldWCR with Jones was presented at the right time for the team to depart BSB.

“As my Team approaches its 30th year,” he said, “I feel that this opportunity with Chloe is the right time for GR Motosport to curtail our long history with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

