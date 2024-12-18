Storm Stacey reveals 2025 BSB team

Storm Stacey has announced his 2025 BSB plans, with a switch in both teams and manufacturer.

Having raced in BSB since 2020 with the GR Motorsport Kawasaki team, Stacey — who took his first BSB race win at Snetterton last season — has now announced that he will be joining the Bathams AJN Racing squad for 2025, and hopping on a BMW M1000RR for the first time.

“I’m so happy to finally be able to share the news that I’ve joined Bathams AJN Racing for the 2025 season,” said Stacey.

“Like a lot of people, I’ve often noticed their bikes on track and love their look, who doesn’t like a bit of gold?

“Even though they’re going to be new to the class, they have been in the paddock for years, plus they’ve got tonnes of experience with the BMW, so I’m sure it’ll go as well as it looks.

“For me personally, the challenge and opportunity of riding for a different team, and on a different bike, is one that I’m really excited about and I can’t wait to get stuck into.

“I’ve never been short of motivation, but this fresh challenge on the back of a great 2024 season that I got my first win in has got me fired up good and proper.

“I’ll be doing everything I can between now and the start of testing to make sure I’m in the best shape possible.”

Bathams Racing team owner Michael Rutter added: “You don’t need me to tell you just what an exciting and popular rider Storm [Stacey] is, so to have him on our bike for our first season in BSB is a great result for us.

“I’m under no illusions that there’s a lot for us to learn, and Storm will need to adapt to the bike. However, it’s easy to forget that despite his young age, he’s already a highly experienced superbike rider, which will make a huge difference.

“Now we need to get down to business, and start putting together a winter testing plan, as well as all the other details so that we’re all ready at round one.”