Storm Stacey reveals 2025 BSB team

Storm Stacey has announced his 2025 BSB plans after his departure from GR Motorsport.

Storm Stacey and Michael Rutter. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Storm Stacey and Michael Rutter. Credit: British Superbike Championship.

Storm Stacey has announced his 2025 BSB plans, with a switch in both teams and manufacturer.

Having raced in BSB since 2020 with the GR Motorsport Kawasaki team, Stacey — who took his first BSB race win at Snetterton last season — has now announced that he will be joining the Bathams AJN Racing squad for 2025, and hopping on a BMW M1000RR for the first time.

“I’m so happy to finally be able to share the news that I’ve joined Bathams AJN Racing for the 2025 season,” said Stacey.

“Like a lot of people, I’ve often noticed their bikes on track and love their look, who doesn’t like a bit of gold?

“Even though they’re going to be new to the class, they have been in the paddock for years, plus they’ve got tonnes of experience with the BMW, so I’m sure it’ll go as well as it looks.

“For me personally, the challenge and opportunity of riding for a different team, and on a different bike, is one that I’m really excited about and I can’t wait to get stuck into.

“I’ve never been short of motivation, but this fresh challenge on the back of a great 2024 season that I got my first win in has got me fired up good and proper.

“I’ll be doing everything I can between now and the start of testing to make sure I’m in the best shape possible.”

Bathams Racing team owner Michael Rutter added: “You don’t need me to tell you just what an exciting and popular rider Storm [Stacey] is, so to have him on our bike for our first season in BSB is a great result for us.

“I’m under no illusions that there’s a lot for us to learn, and Storm will need to adapt to the bike. However, it’s easy to forget that despite his young age, he’s already a highly experienced superbike rider, which will make a huge difference.

“Now we need to get down to business, and start putting together a winter testing plan, as well as all the other details so that we’re all ready at round one.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
26m ago
Details revealed of new 2025 MotoGP event
2025 MotoGP riders.
2025 MotoGP riders.
F1
News
27m ago
“No confidence” in Mercedes’ 2025 F1 title bid amid questions over late-season form
Mercedes
Mercedes
WSBK
News
1h ago
2025 WorldWCR entry list revealed with big name omission
Maria Herrera leads WorldWCR race, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maria Herrera leads WorldWCR race, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Helmut Marko highlights area for Liam Lawson to improve ahead of F1 2025
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
WSBK
News
3h ago
2025 WorldSSP entry list reveals Moto2 clue
WorldSSP race start, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldSSP race start, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Helmut Marko gives update on Red Bull seat decision: “Positive negotiations are ongoing”
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
F1
News
4h ago
“Get-out clause" claim leaves Red Bull door ajar for Alex Albon
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
F1
News
4h ago
Charles Leclerc slams ‘wrong headlines’ about Carlos Sainz relationship
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
WSBK
News
4h ago
2025 WorldSBK entry list revealed with one 2024 team missing
Alvaro Bautista leads the field, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista leads the field, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
The crucial pitstop that clinched McLaren the 2024 F1 world title
Lando Norris pits
Lando Norris pits