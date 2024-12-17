South African star set for BSB debut in 2025

Blaze Baker, a double South African Supersport Champion, is set to make his BSB debut in 2025.

That’s thanks to a new deal between himself and the NP Racing Honda team, who have captured Baker’s signature for his first season in the top class of the British Championship.

Baker has previous experience in the BSB paddock, having raced the one-make Ducati TriOptions Cup in 2023 until he was forced out through injury, and more recently in the Supersport class.

“I am first of all thrilled to be back on a motorcycle,” Baker said.

“The last 18 months have probably been the worst in my career so far, but there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am excited to announce that I will be back on a bike next season and in BSB. This has been a dream of mine for a long time now and to finally be able to say I'll be racing Superbikes gives me the biggest smile.

“For sure it will be a tough task, but it's something that excites me. A challenge lies ahead for myself and the whole NP Racing crew with a change of manufacturer, but it will be exciting to work with the new programme and a change for the both of us.

“We have set out goals and look forward to achieving them as a team and really looking forward to what lies ahead for us in 2025. I cannot thank NP Racing enough for this opportunity.”

NP Racing team owner Neil Pearson added: “NP Racing are excited to announce that Blaze Baker will be joining our racing family. After achieving what we set out to in 2024, we now look forward to setting new goals for the 2025 season.

“With a change of manufacturer, it going to be a tall order, but we are focused on progressing and giving Blaze what he needs for his debut season in the Superbike class.”