Rory Skinner sets 2025 BSB title target

“The package we’re going to have, I think it’s going to be a championship contending package…”

Rory Skinner, 2024 Motorcycle Live. Credit: Ducati.
Following on from his first season back in the BSB paddock after a year in the Moto2 World Championship, Rory Skinner is targeting the title as he switches from BMW to Ducati machinery.

Despite the change in motorcycle, Skinner will be staying with the TAS Racing team under its new Cheshire Mouldings Ducati banner for next season, as he looks to build on a 2024 season that saw him take his first victory.

“We’ve had a really good year this year in British Superbikes, obviously coming off the back of a year in Grand Prix,” Skinner said, reflecting on his debut season with TAS in BSB at the recent Motorcycle Live show.

“It’s been really exciting to relearn the UK tracks and relearn the ways of BSB.

“To get my first win at Knockhill this year was incredible. I’m really glad to get that out of the way and done.”

He added: “To get my first win anywhere would be fantastic, but to do it at home in front of my whole family, all my friends, it was just something really special.

“I’ll hopefully get a few more of them in the bag for 2025 and have a solid season. I'm keen to get working hard this off season, getting back to it after the injury.”

In terms of aspirations for the 2025 season, Skinner is aiming to add to his victory tally, but also to mount a genuine title challenge.

“I hate tempting fate; I hate sayings things,” he said. “But if I can have a good year, come out of it having enjoyed it, I think that will be good.

“Philip wants five wins, so no pressure there! But my mindset is definitely in the same place as Philip’s.

“We’re going to work hard this off season, to be the best version of myself come the start of the season, and what will be will be.

“But we'll make sure we get stuck into it, and make sure there's nothing left on the table.”

Skinner added: “I think with the package we’re going to have, I think it’s going to be a championship contending package. That’s where I’ve got to set my sights for.

“I hate speaking about what I’m going to do, what I’d like to do. But I know what my goals are in my head, me and Philip have spoken about it, we know where we both want to be.

“We’ll work hard and make sure we achieve the goals that we’ve set.”

Reflecting more on his 2024 season Skinner gave an update on his physical condition following his crash at Oulton Park towards the end of the season.

“I'm okay now,” he said. “I'm getting a lot better. I'm not walking about with a limp so you can't really call me ‘sniper’s nightmare’ anymore.

“Definitely getting a lot better, a lot fitter. Just trying to make sure I get a decent base fitness by the time we get to the new year and then really start grinding away.

“As I said, I want to make sure I’m the best version of myself come start of the season.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

