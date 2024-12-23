Former Moto3 race winner heads for British Superbikes in 2025

John McPhee joins MasterMac Honda

John McPhee, Max Racing Team, 2022 Malaysian Moto3
John McPhee, Max Racing Team, 2022 Malaysian Moto3


Former Moto3 rider and race winner John McPhee will make his British Superbike debut in 2025 after signing for the Hawk Racing-run MasterMac Honda squad.

The 30-year-old raced full-time in the Moto3 World Championship from 2013 to 2022, scoring four race wins in his tenure.

His maiden victory in the 2016 Czech GP aboard a Peugeot-badged Mahindra saw him become Scotland’s first grand prix winner since Bob McIntyre in 1962.

McPhee’s last win came in Malaysia in 2022 with the Max Racing squad before he moved to World Supersport in 2023, scoring a podium in his debut in Australia.

That proved to be the high point for McPhee in WSS, however, with the Scot now set to make his Superbike debut in BSB next year as Charlie Nesbitt’s team-mate.

“I’ve had the privilege of racing at world level for a long time, and Bennetts BSB presents a new and exciting challenge for me,” McPhee said.

“This championship has everything you want as a rider, with the quality of the racing, the variety of circuits and great support from the fans.

“I’m delighted to be joining one of the most experienced and successful teams on the grid, and can’t wait to get started.”

Nesbitt, a four-time podium finisher at BSB level, will contest his third full season next year and hopes to build on the momentum he felt he had in the latter stages of 2024.

“With the experience of two full seasons on the Superbike and a great team around me I’m very optimistic about what we can achieve in 2025," he said.

“We hit a really good rhythm in the second half of last season and I felt more and more at home competing near the front for the podium places.

“Hopefully we’ll continue the momentum into the new season and make it our best together so far.”

Hawk Racing team boss Steve Hicken added: “It’s sure to be a competitive championship as always, and I’m very happy to have two high calibre riders on board.

“John brings so much valuable experience and ability, although in some ways he’ll be on a steep learning curve too, while Charlie just needs to keep working hard to push himself towards the top of the leader board more consistently.

“With thanks to MasterMac, our other sponsors and the wider team, we’ll have a competitive package and aim to cause a few surprises.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

