Tommy Bridewell points finger at crunch rival for 2025 BSB season

Tommy Bridewell anticipates that Honda’s BSB project will be “a massive force to be reckoned with” in 2025.

Bridewell, who won the 2023 BSB title by half-a-point from Glenn Irwin when the two were teammates at PBM Ducati, switched to Honda for 2024, putting together a title bid based on consistency rather than outright speed.

Compared to eventual 2024 champion Kyle Ryde, won nine times last season, Bridewell was victorious on only three occasions, but was only off the podium in 10 races.

“I look at my year as a phenomenal success,” Bridewell said of 2024.

“I’m happy with Honda and I’m happy with what they’ve given me."

However, the rider from Devises anticipates a step forward from Honda in 2025.

“We just need to get a handle on a few weak areas of the bike,” he said.

“I know what’s happening behind the scenes, and I know what will come for next year, in my opinion, is going to be a massive force to be reckoned with.”

Tommy Bridewell identifies rivals

Even with improvements from Honda on the CBR1000RR-R, though, Bridewell is aware that reclaiming his title will be complicated by the number of champions on the grid next year.

“I think you will see many British Champions on the grid wanting to add to their tally,” Bridewell said.

“Obviously, Brad [Bradley Ray] is going to bring another element to it, he’s coming back on the Yamaha which, obviously, is a phenomenally proven package. It does everything good. So, certainly, he’s took the safe option, shall we say [laughs].

“But I know, on my day, that it takes a very strong rider to beat me.

“Next year, you’ll have Kyle on the grid, you’ll have Brad on the grid, you’ll have myself on the grid, you’ve got Josh Brookes on the grid – there’s so many British Superbike Champions on the grid for next year, and it’s going to make for a hell of a year.”