BSB Pathway class gets fresh Honda entrant for 2025

Jamie Davis steps up to BSB in the Pathway class for 2025.

Jamie Davis, Dean Hipwell. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
The Whitecliffe CDH Racing team has announced its commitment to the BSB Pathway class for 2025, with Jamie Davis joining the team for his first season in the Superbike class.

Davis gained BSB experience last year with wildcard appearances in the British Supersport and National Superstock classes, but the upcoming season will see him in the top class of the British Championship as teammate to Luke Hedger, who confirmed his continuation with CDH late last year when the team announced its switch from Kawasaki to Honda machinery.

“I’m super excited and motivated to get the season underway with Dean [Hipwell, CDH Racing team owner] and the Whitecliffe CDH Racing team, especially on a Honda which will be a new manufacturer for me.

“I’m really looking forward to learning the British way as I’ve been racing in Spain my whole career – we understand it’s a big dive into the deep end and we have to take small steps to reach small goals one step a time, but I’m all for that.

“I want to thank everyone around me who supports my racing and helps make this happen.”

Team owner Dean Hipwell added: “We're really excited to announce we'll have a second bike on the grid this season in the BSB Pathway class.

“Jamie [Davis] and I spoke via a mutual contact during the 2024 season and so he knew about our plans and goals and wanted to be part of it.

“He's a young lad with a lot of potential; he's aware that'll it be a huge learning curve but we'll set realistic goals and grow together throughout the season.

“I'd like to again thank our fantastic team and sponsors as without them none of this would be possible. The whole team are highly motivated to make 2025 our best year to date.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

