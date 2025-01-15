Luke Mossey stays with Padgetts for National Superstock title assault

32-year-old aiming for title success after strong 2024

Luke Mossey, Padgetts Racing, National Superstock 2024
Luke Mossey, Padgetts Racing, National Superstock 2024
© Padgetts

Luke Mossey will remain with the Padgetts Racing squad in the National Superstock Championship, the team has announced.

Mossey didn’t join the team until the fourth round of the 2024 season, but the British Superbike race winner made an instant impression.

He scored six wins and four other podiums to finish the year fourth in the standings.

Staying on Honda machinery for another year, Mossey said: “I am just really happy to be staying with Clive [Padgett] and the Milenco by Padgetts team for this season.

“We ended the second half of last year so strongly so starting this year, there is only one goal and that is to try to win the championship.

“It has been a difficult few years, but I am so excited about this season; it has been great working with Clive and the Padgetts team so I am over the moon to be staying with them and we have one goal to win the title.”

Clive Padgett added: “Its super news to say that Luke will be staying with us for this season; he had such a great latter half of last year with us and we just want to carry on that success.

“We want to win the championship and now heading into the full season we have high hopes!

“I also need to thank Milenco, who have been with us since 2019 and continue as our fantastic partner.”

Last year’s National Superstock Champion Davey Todd - who won the title with TAS Racing - announced last last year that he would be joining the FHO Racing team to race in British Superbikes in 2025.

Padgetts Racing previously won the National Superstock title with Todd in 2022.

The team also announced on Wednesday that Todd will rejoin the squad for the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT in the Supersport and Supertwin class.

It will mark Padgetts’ first time entering the Supertwin class. 

