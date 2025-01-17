Triumph retains Luke Stapleford for 2025 British Supersport title push

Triumph has announced its factory team’s line-up for the 2025 British Supersport season, with Luke Stapleford and Max Wadsworth both retained by the Hinckley factory.

Stapleford was six times a winner in the 2024 British Supersport campaign and was on the podium on a further 10 occasions en route to second in the championship.

For Stapleford, it was mistakes that cost him a better shot at the 2024 title, which ultimately went the way of Jack Kennedy, as he failed to score in four races last year, including in two of the last four races.

“I'm really happy to be back with the Macadam Triumph Factory Racing team for 2025,” Stapleford said.

“After a strong season last year finishing second overall we’re certainly looking to go one better this season.

“The team made me feel at home straight away last year so it made complete sense to continue what we’ve built on.

“Although I felt we were the fastest last year, I made a few mistakes which cost us so it gives me plenty to work on and improve which should only make us even stronger.”

With Stapleford confirmed at Triumph, all three of the major title contenders in 2024 are back on the grid in 2025 with the same teams: Stapleford at Triumph, Kennedy at Honda, and Ben Currie at MotoRapido Ducati.

Stapleford’s returning teammate, Max Wadsworth, said of his renewal with the Macadam Triumph team: “I’m really excited to continue my British Supersport journey with Macadam Triumph Factory Racing and it feels like a privilege to be staying with the team for another season.

“I want to say thank you to Triumph for giving me this opportunity. This year I look to be improving round by round and showing what I’m capable of.”

Improving on 2024 is also the ambition of Triumph Chief Product Officer Steve Sargeant.

“We are excited to continue this season where we left off and build on the successes of 2024,” he said.

“Luke [Stapleford] won six races and was on the podium 16 times. Now he and the team have a season’s experience working together, we are confident that next season will be even better.

“Max [Wadsworth] is feeling more comfortable on the Street Triple now and will be targeting strong results in 2025.”