Honda National Superstock team confirm their 2025 rider line-up

The SAF Holland Honda powered by JR Performance Racing team has announced their 2025 rider line-up.

The squad are competing this season in the National Superstock Championship.

Josh Owens, a former British GP2 Champion, will join up with Finley Arscott and Harrison Crosby on their bikes.

Arscott said: “It's great to continue with the team for another season with new targets and goals to aim for.

“Excited is an understatement and I'm really looking forward to getting the season underway. Very thankful for everyone who make this dream possible.”

Crosby said: “I am happy to be back with Joe for the third year running. I have worked well within the team for the previous two years, so I'm excited to see what this year brings.

“After a tough season last year, I'm ready to get off to a solid start this year. A huge thank you to everyone who keeps the wheels turning and I'm very grateful for all the time and effort everyone put in.”

Owens said: “I'm really excited to get going this year after seeing the JR Performance Team putting out a great bike last year for Joe Talbot.

“I'm hoping after what I felt was a successful year with a few hurdles this season we can hit the ground running, including lots of fun and hopefully bring home some silverware. Thank you to everyone who makes this possible.

Joe Richardson, Team Principa, said: “I am really looking forward to the season ahead; it's great to have Finn and Harrison back in the team.

“They both have unfinished business in the class, and I have a lot of belief in them both and I know they can put a strong season together.

“Bringing Josh Owens into the team for me only strikes more success; Josh has a lot of experience on the bigger bikes. If we can get him in his happy place, I believe we can all win together as a team.

“We are planning to test in Spain over the next couple of months where we can all get together and find the right recipes. Thanks to all our loyal sponsors for making it happen.”