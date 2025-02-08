BSB boss visits Bishopscourt, wants ‘closer’ links to Irish racing

Stuart Higgs, the British Superbike Championship boss, has called for his series to forge closer links with racing in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

He visited Bishopscourt Racing Circuit, which will create hope that BSB could stage a round at the Northern Ireland venue eventually.

Higgs presenting an award at the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast last month, handing the BSB Breakthrough Award to Scott Swann.

The award is in honour of Keith Farmer who died in 2022.

Higgs was quoted by Belfast Newsletter: ““I’d like this trophy to be annually bringing a new name to the fore and I want the links between BSB and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to be ever closer.”

He added: "I last came to this event in 2008 and I got picked up at the airport and went on a little tour to Kirkistown and Bishopscourt to have a little look around.

“History partially repeated itself because I had a little look around Bishopscourt this afternoon because everyone keeps saying to me just go and take a look.

“So I’ve come and taken a look and when you come to events like this you really do get a reminder of the importance that this part of the world has with the links to British Superbikes, the links to the British championship.

“Now we’ve some families on the third generation and it’s tremendously important.

“I think the trophy in honour of a guy that I really, really liked – a four-time British and national champion, that takes some doing – and it’s about that breakthrough.

“If Scott has a small part of the skill of Keith and the attitude of Keith I think he’ll go a really long way.”

Swann has earned a move onto the 2025 BSB grid.