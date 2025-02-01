Rich Energy partners with BSB team for 2025 season

Look Forward Racing has partnered with Rich Energy for the 2025 BSB season.

Chris Fairburn, William Storey. Credit: X/Rich Energy.

Rich Energy is set for a return to the British Superbike Championship in 2025, having secured a deal with a private Honda team.

The C & L Fairburn Look Forward Racing squad shone at times last year, most notably at Thruxton where it mounted a challenge for the podium positions with Billy McConnell, ultimately achieving a third-place finish in Race 3.

The team is set to return to BSB in 2025 with a new partnership with the energy drinks brand Rich Energy.
Per a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Rich Energy, C & L Fairburn Properties Look Forward Racing team owner Chris Fairburn said: “Rich Energy is an exciting British brand that have been involved in motorbikes for many years at the [Isle of Man] TT, Macau Grand Prix and BSB.

“I'm excited to work with them as they take on the big boys in the energy drink market and we do the same on the track in British Superbikes and in road racing. This partnership offers enormous synergy.”
Rich Energy CEO William Storey added: “I've known Chris [Fairburn] for a number of years & admire his passion & investment in superbike racing.

“He has built a fantastic team of people and as we grow Rich Energy globally I feel they are the perfect partners for us on two wheels with a similar David [versus] Goliath philosophy.

“The scope of this partnership excites me and I'm looking forward to working with C & L Fairburn Properties Look Forward Racing in 2025 and beyond.”

The partnership means Rich Energy will return to BSB after a two-year absence. It was last in the series in 2022, when it sponsored the OMG Racing team which clinched the title that year with Bradley Ray.

There is also a possibility that the brand could enter the British Supersport Championship this year with two-time Finnish Champion Juho Kantola.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

