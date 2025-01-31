Rich Energy’s William Storey’s cryptic message prompts intrigue over BSB return

Unusual social media post is linked to a familiar Finn from BSB

William Storey
William Storey

Social media posts from Rich Energy and its CEO William Storey suggest the brand could be making a return to BSB this year.

The energy drinks company last featured on a BSB grid in 2022, when it sponsored the OMG Racing team which guided Bradley Ray to the title that year in the Superbike class.

The seemingly possible return to the paddock this year would be in the Supersport class, however.

Storey posted a 25-second video to social media showing a motorcycle in the company’s traditional gold and black colours.

From the video it’s not immediately obvious what the bike is, but a quote tweet from the Rich Energy account includes ‘MV Agusta’ as a hashtag.

A quick check of Rich Energy’s Instagram story will lead you to Paula Joukanen who is working on the stand at the MP Motorcycle Show in Helsinki where the bike is being displayed.

Ms. Joukanen’s own Instagram story mentions that the bike – which is an MV Agusta F3 800 – is that of Finnish Champion Juho Kantola.

For those who followed British Supersport especially closely in 2024, Kantola’s name will be familiar.

The two-time Finnish Champion – once in Supersport 300, once in Supersport 600 – made an appearance in the Supersport class at last year’s Brands Hatch BSB in October with the support of his compatriot Eemili Lahti.

Kantola didn’t finish Race 1, and was 35th in Race 2, but his own Instagram post from that weekend at Brands Hatch indicates that he, at least in October, was planning his own return to BSB for 2025.

“Now we train more and next year we are faster and stronger and we return to BSB,” he wrote.

There’s nothing official yet, but, if Kantola is planning a return to the British Championship, then Rich Energy’s apparent involvement with him would indicate a potential tie-up between the two.

