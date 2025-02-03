Ex-BSB rider ends two-year absence to return to racing

“My last time on a bike was at the Sunflower Trophy in 2022"

Carl Phillips
Carl Phillips

A former British Superbike Championship rider has ended his two-year absence from competitive racing.

Carl Phillips has announced his comeback for 2025.

He will ride for J McC Roofing Racing in the Ulster Superbike Championship.

“My last time on a bike was at the Sunflower Trophy in 2022 but I’ve been keeping my hand in riding enduro motocross for the past year and I’m really enjoying it,” Phillips was quoted by Belfast Newsletter.

“I had been looking at coming back but I didn’t want to commit to anything unless it was a good enough package.

“There was nothing really available last year but fair play to Alun [Gorman], he gave me a call and we’re coming back again.

“He’s the main man behind me but the bikes are running in the JMC colours and we’re riding out of their awning.

“Alun bought me Andy Reid’s Kawasaki from last year so it should be a good bike and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It might take a round or two, but I feel sharp in myself from riding enduro and I’m ready to get back to it, but I just need to get plenty of track time.

“I’m trying to get some track days in and the team has some test days booked at Kirkistown, so I want to try and get out as much as I can before the first round.”

Andy Reid and Jeremy McWilliams will be Phillips’ teammates with J McC Roofing Racing.

Phillips rode for Gearlink Kawasaki in BSB in 2018 but their alliance was mutually ended during the season.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

