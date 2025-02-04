A BSB veteran with a terrible injury has finally returned to riding a bike

“First time I’ve ridden a bike since September!"

Christian Iddon
Christian Iddon

A British Superbike Championship veteran has finally made his welcome return to riding a motorcycle.

Christian Iddon has posted images to social media of himself on a Kawasaki.

“Some fun out on the bikes,” he wrote.

“First time I’ve ridden a bike since September! Safe to say the KX is run in.

“Might have roofed her once or twice…”

A crash in Race 3 of the BSB round at Donington Park caused a serious injury, and ruled Iddon out of the rest of the 2024 season.

The clash with Jason O’Halloran, whose place he will now take on a Kawasaki this year, “caused far more substantial damage than was feared and I now require a pretty comprehensive foot reconstruction”, Iddon clarified last year.

Iddon has left the Moto Rapido Ducati team, where he spent the past two years, to join the rebranded FS-3 Kawasaki team in 2025.

Iddon, who debuted in BSB 15 years ago and has won four of his 275 races in the class, must adapt to the ZX-10RR this year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

