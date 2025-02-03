New Ducati partnership for British Supersport team

Binch Racing have new machinery for 2025.

The British Supersport Championship team will switch to riding Ducatis for the new season.

Oliver Barr is returning as their rider for a second season together, too.

Barr’s best result was P5 at Brands Hatch last season.

Barr said: “Last year was pretty crazy when I think about it. I had very little idea what to expect but I knew I had a great team around me; they made me feel very much at home on race weekends.

“I hadn’t raced at some of the tracks before so I needed to take my time and the team helped me to do that.

“I got faster as the weekends unfolded and Sundays seemed to bring my best results. This year I know what to expect so once I have got my head around the new bike I will be trying to get out of the blocks a bit quicker.

“Due to my unfortunate injury at the start of last season, I hardly had any testing time, I am ready to go testing now so I will be ready.

“I cannot wait to pick up where we left off. As they would say, I am seriously fired up.”

Team Owner Dave Binch said: “Oliver went to work in his first British Supersport season and he approached it in his own personal and unique style - we liked that a lot.

“Competing at this level for a full season was very different to what he was used to, but adapted superbly well. There was a lot to learn and take onboard, but he stepped into the challenge and absorbed every piece of information we threw at him.

“By maybe round four, we could really see him getting comfortable with his surroundings and enjoying the atmosphere within the team.

“Once he fully settled in he was qualifying on the front row and converted these into top tens finishes.

“He far exceeded our expectations in his first year and that is why we are delighted to welcome him back. Some might say we have unfinished business!

“We have been working really hard on the new bikes and we are really excited to see what OB can do on Ducati machinery. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible, we really do appreciate it.”