Familiar name is new title sponsor for 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup

The 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup has a new title sponsor.

ROKiT OFF has come on board, a familiar name for British Superbike Championship and World Superbike Championship fans.

The company already give big support to BMW’s BSB and WSBK projects.

The BMW F 900 R Cup will support BSB for the third season in 2025.

A total prize pot of £56,000 will be shared across the nine rounds in the Heat Races, the Last Chance Qualifier and the Main Event.

The winner of the championship will also be awarded a BMW S 1000 RR, a production bike which gives them a route into the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT, said "We're really pleased to become the Title Partner of the ROKiT OFF BMW F 900 R Cup because we've been delighted with the sales and the feedback we're getting for ROKiT OFF, and we view this sponsorship as a means to gain further awareness of our product range amongst bikers.

“What's more, this sponsorship fits neatly with our partnerships with BMW Motorrad in both the World Superbike and the British Superbike championships."

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK Head of Marketing & PR, said: “The series continues to grow and as we enter the third-season in the UK the series has a new look as it welcomes ROKIT OFF as the new title sponsor.

“The close racing and affordable ethos of the championship has caught the attention of race fans and promoters across the world, and the series will be replicated internationally during 2025.

“The combination of seasoned racers and upcoming youngsters, along with the characteristics of the F 900 R has so far delivered everything this one-make series set out to when we initially came up with the concept.”

Stuart Higgs, British Superbike Series Director, added: “The BMW F 900 R Cup, a competition conceived by BMW Motorrad UK has set the standard for being the most popular and accessible one-make national motorcycle racing series in recent years.

“As the series enters its third year, it will once again deliver full grids and entertain race fans with its unique format of ‘Heat’ and ‘Last Chance’ races building up to a ‘Main Event’.

“I am also delighted to confirm and welcome ROKiT OFF as the new title sponsor who will benefit from, and be able to showcase their product range with the extensive media and trackside audience that the series enjoys.”