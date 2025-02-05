British Supersport newcomer needs surgery after grim injury

A newcomer to the British Supersport Championship requires surgery.

Owen Jenner, the reigning British GP2 champion who has joined Rapid Honda in the Supersport class this year, displayed his nasty injury.

“Made a mess, base fracture on the left ring finger proximal phalanx and significant hyper extension deformity.. also known as f*****,” Jenner announced on social media.

“Full cast looks a bit overkill til they said if you move your wrist the bones at the top of your finger and knuckle will grind against each other.

“Anyway, hoping to get the surgery over and done with next week. The earlier the better.

“Few consequences with that but what can you do! Should be okay for testing early-April. Should!

“Fingers crossed and all that but you know I'll be there!”

Jenner and new teammate Harley McCabe were signed up by Rapid Honda and will race with Honda CBR600RRs this year.