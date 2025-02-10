FHO Racing announces new 2025 BSB plans without Peter Hickman

FHO Racing has announced new plans for the upcoming BSB season, with Peter Hickman and Davey Todd both unincluded.

FHO will downsize from two bikes to one in 2025, but will stick with the BMW M1000 RR, as it welcomes Ilya Mikhalchik for this year.

BritishSuperbike.com says the change comes as FHO team owner Faye Ho “realigns the team's efforts to pursue further motorsports activities in new markets with BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s support.”

More specifically, Ho intends to continue with her support for women in racing, and “push motorsports activities in Asia”.

“I am a strong advocate of the British Superbike Championship, one of the most entertaining and competitive series in the world,” she said.

“However, with my long-term goals looking to push motorsports activities in Asia, as well as to keep supporting young women with opportunities in racing, I’ve come to realise I cannot fully commit to the previous levels of time that I have given to BSB and road racing since becoming team owner in 2021 with additional commitments I have back at home in Macau.

"With the support of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, and my continued passion for BSB, we have altered our approach to run a one-rider team for the 2025 season, with the very talented Ilya Mikhalchik joining us as current IDM Superbike champion and I am excited to see what he can achieve.”

What next for Peter Hickman and Davey Todd?

FHO’s initial plans for this year involved a continuation with Peter Hickman in BSB and on the roads, and the introduction of Davey Todd to the team off the back of his breakthrough roads campaign last year and a second National Superstock title.

Instead, they will race for the new 8TEN Racing team on factory-supported M1000 RR machinery.

“Having supported FHO Racing since 2021, we have witnessed Faye’s passion for motorcycle racing, and have shared notable successes and records at the Isle of Man TT," said Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK's head of marketing & PR.

"Faye continues to receive the support of BMW Motorrad as she looks at wider motorsports opportunities internationally.

"The opportunity to introduce a rider of Ilya’s [Mikhalchik] calibre to the championship, alongside the setup of an all-new team, with the calibre of Pete [Peter Hickman] and Davey [Todd], manages to provide us with excellent strength and rider quality across multiple teams for both British Superbike and Road Racing efforts.”

British Superbike series director Stuart Higgs added: “I visited BMW Welt in Munich last December and had the opportunity to take a tour of the impressive facility and meet the BMW Motorrad Motorsport executive and management team. Since then an opportunity arose to evolve the structure of their UK domestic racing activity.

“Ilya Mikhalchik is a multiple IDM Superbike Champion and FIM Endurance World Championship race winner with BMW Motorrad and will be a fantastic international addition to the BSB grid with Faye’s [Ho] established FHO Racing team.

"We will also continue to see seven-time BSB race winner Peter Hickman and reigning National Superstock Champion Davey Todd line-up under the new 8TEN Racing team banner when the season gets underway in April, strengthening BMW Motorrad’s presence in the series.”