Dan Cooper Motorsport announce Supersport rider signing

BSB
BSB

Dan Cooper Motorsport have announced a new rider signing for the British Supersport Championship.

Zak Corderoy will join the team’s first signing, George Edwards, riding a Honda CBR600RR.

Corderoy is a former winner of the Aprilia Superteen Championship, and the Aprilia RRV450 Championship.

He has twice finished third in the National Superstock Championship.

Corderoy said: “I'm really pleased to share the 2025 season’s plans with Dan Cooper Motorsport; this wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the support around me.

“I’m really excited to get going with testing in March on the new Honda CBR600.

“I really enjoyed my time working with the team at the final round last year after being injured all season, so I'm really excited to get going in Spain in just over a month's time!”

Team Manager Dan Cooper said: “Finally, we can share some more fantastic news regarding our plans for 2025.

“To have Zak onboard is a massive bonus and he will be a great addition to the team. I think he will work really well with George to get the best from our Honda this year.

“We are busy at the workshop putting the finishing touches on the bikes ready for testing and I'm excited to see what the guys' first impressions of the bikes are.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

