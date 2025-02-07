New three-rider line-up announced spanning Supersport, Superstock, Sportbike

Jones Dorling Racing have confirmed their 2025 three-rider line-up.

The team will place one rider each in the National Supersport, Superstock and Sportbike classes.

Cameron Fraser is their Supersport rider. He is a former British GP2 Champion who returns to the team.

He delivered JDR’s first podium when he rode for them in the Superstock class.

Fraser commented: “I am excited to announce that I’m joining forces with Jones Dorling Racing for the 2025 season. It’s great to reunite with the team where I had fantastic fun and strong results back in 2018 and 2019.

“I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together this year. I’ll be continuing on the Suzuki GSXR 750, which we developed last year, now with the data and experience to build on for a solid season ahead.”

Ashley Beech is their Superstock rider, as the team switches from Honda to Aprilia.

Beech said: “To be given the opportunity once again to fight at the top of the championship with a new bike, the Aprilia, it is fantastic and I can’t wait to get going!

“A huge thanks as always to my loyal sponsors and to Chris for maintaining his belief in me and what we know we can do.”

Ted Wilkinson is on the Sportbike, using an Aprilia RS 660.

Wilkinson said: “I am super excited to be joining the JDR team for the 2025 season competing in the National Sportbike Championship onboard my new Aprilia, testing and the season can’t come soon enough. A huge thanks to the team making me feel so welcome already.”

Team owner Chris Jones said: “It’s great to be able to announce our plans for this year and see that we are going to have a very busy garage, which is perfect for all of our sponsors and BSB fans!

“A huge thanks to our sponsors new and old who continue supporting our goals, and a special thanks to Ian Newton with our transition to Aprilia machinery for Ash this season. We can’t wait to see what Cam and Ted can do this year in their classes.”