Gino Rea names new rider for Ducati-backed British Supersport team

Ready4Racing have named a new rider for the 2025 British Supersport Championship.

Jack Nixon, aged 23, will ride the Ducati Panigale V2 this year.

Nixon is a former winner of the National Junior Superstock Championship and runner-up in the British GP2 Championship.

Rider coach Gino Rea said: “We are very happy to take Jack onboard for 2025. I am very confident that we can work together to get to the front of the British Supersport pack.

“Jack has already shown his capabilities so I’m looking forward to fine tuning his skills and providing him a competitive bike.

“We’ll get to work very soon with his fitness package and rider coaching to ensure that we start well in the official tests and races in the British Supersport series.”

Nixon said: “I am very pleased to be a part of the Ready4Racing Vision Ducati team. I love their approach to racing which seems to align with my own, so I am excited to begin working with them.

“With their passion and enthusiasm, I think we could have a successful season together on the Ducati V2. I’d like to thank them for all believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”