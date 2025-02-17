Will this BSB rookie take 2025 by storm?

A British Superbikes rookie is determined to take the 2025 season by storm.

Scott Swann has progressed into BSB for 2025 after winning a major award.

Swann won the first-ever BSB Breakthrough Rider of the Year prize at the Irish Motorcycle Awards. The award is in honour of Keith Farmer, who died three years ago.

“It’s been the best year I’ve ever had on a motorbike and I had the best team with me this year,” Swann was quoted by Newsletter after finishing third in the 2024 National Superstock 100 series.

“We put so much effort in it was unbelievable. Every year I thought I put 10 times more effort in than the previous year but this year it felt like it went up by one hundred.

“We looked at every tiny detail to make everything as perfect as possible and it paid off.

“I put the work in off-track to do with the team, to do with training – with everything – and we made sure we had the best bike we could and we did a good job.”

Swann is a 2025 BSB rookie to keep an eye on.

“It’s pretty exciting and I can’t wait,” he said. “I’m really, really happy and we’re joining IWR Honda for 2025 in the British Superbike class.

“It’s a big step up but I feel like it’s the right time to step up; I’m young, I learned a lot last year and I know I’ve got 10 times more learning for this year, but I’m really happy.

“I’m on a Honda again and it seems to be a good bike in the championship and the team definitely can build a good one.”

Swann battled eventual champion Davey Todd at the Superstock season-finale at Brands Hatch.

Although he fell short, the Northern Ireland rider did enough to earn a promotion into BSB where his every move will be followed closely.