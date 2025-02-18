Karl Harris’ son confirms announces major racing move

The son of the late Karl Harris will compete in the 2025 British Supersport Championship.

Carl Harris is signed up with Team SBR Racing to compete in the series which his father won three times.

His dad Karl died due to injuries sustained in a crash at the Isle of Man TT in 2014.

But his son will now further his legacy in the Supersport class.

Carl Harris said: “I am really happy to announce I will be riding for team SBR in the Quattro Plant British Supersport Championship for 2025.

“I would like to thank all the sponsors for their continuous support, without them, it wouldn't be possible.

“We had the best year with five wins and multiple podiums in 2024 and we want to carry that momentum into the Supersport class and close that gap to the front every weekend.

“We have plenty of testing booked before the official tests to give us the best chance for the season ahead. Roll on the 2025 season.”

Team Owner Steve Brogan said: “We are obviously delighted that Carl is back in the team again for another season.

“We are also really grateful to all of our sponsors who have committed to help support Carl’s progress into this next part of his racing journey in 2025.

“We remain with Kawasaki and are looking forward to tests at Jerez and Portimao now, to get some solid testing completed so that we are ready for the official tests.

“Carl has been working hard all winter preparing and getting ready for this next challenge in the Supersport class, and he isn’t underestimating how difficult it will be.

“The goal will be to do his best at every round and reduce the gap each time to move closer to the front, but he has the right mind-set and is dedicating everything to this and being successful in the Supersport class.

“Team SBR are fully behind him and are ready to give him the support and tools he needs to be successful in the Supersport Championship.”