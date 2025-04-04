McAMS Racing Yamaha team unveil 2025 BSB R1

The McAMS Racing Yamaha team have unveiled their 2025 British Superbike Championship livery.

BSB begins on Sunday with the first day of a two-day test at the Circuito de Navarra.

The bike that Danny Kent will ride this year has now been shown off.

Kent won for the first time with the McAMS Racing Yamaha team in the 2024 season-finale at Brands Hatch.

A decade on from becoming Moto3 champion, Kent is aiming for more glory.

Kent said: “I love the new look for 2025 and feel excited to get back aboard the Yamaha R1.

"The team have worked really hard throughout the winter break, and I’ve been working hard on my own preparation too. I’ve had a long time to reflect on 2024 and we know what areas we need to improve on.

"I can’t wait to get out to Spain to see the team and begin our testing plan.”

Crew Chief Chris Anderson said: “It’s been a long winter, but the wait is nearly over. We’ve been flat out in the workshop, putting in the hours to build two fresh bikes for testing, and I can’t wait to see them roll down pitlane with Danny onboard.

"The 2025 Yamaha R1 livery looks absolutely mint, seeing it out on track is going to be a great feeling. We’ve got a solid game plan for the first official test, and the whole team is itching to get stuck in, make progress, and be ready to push when the lights go out at the opening round.”

Valentina Slater, McAMS Ambassador, said: “We are really happy with the 2025 McAMS Racing livery and can’t wait for the season to officially begin.

"2024 was a positive year for the team, Danny proved that he is capable at battling consistently at the front and we can’t wait to see him carry that momentum into another season. I’m looking forward to seeing what the team can achieve, starting with two days of testing in Spain throughout the coming days.”

Team Owner Tim Martin said: “Myself and the rest of the team are really excited to return to the track at Navarra. It’s been a long winter break and we’re all itching to get back to work.

"We had a really positive end to 2024, hopefully we can carry that momentum towards the start of the year and beyond. As I’m sure you’d agree, the 2025 livery is a real stand-out. We can’t wait to see it out on track.”