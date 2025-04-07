Lewis Rollo explains damage as footage of BSB testing crash emerges

Images of big BSB testing crash are shown

BSB
BSB

Lewis Rollo is back on his feet and in the British Superbike Championship paddock after his big crash.

The first of a two-day BSB pre-season test was red-flagged on Sunday after Rollo fell.

Footage of his crash can be seen below.

He was hospitalised and ruled out of Monday’s testing - but although he isn’t on a bike, he is back in the paddock to offer an update on his condition.

“Thanks for all the kind messages and support,” Rollo said.

“I obviously had a huge crash at the second-last turn, and got rushed off to hospital.

“Luckily, no broken bones. Just a lot of damage, muscle-wise, at the bottom of my bike.

“The bike is getting fixed. I will be healing up when I get home to sunny Scotland.

“We’ll be ready for the official Donington Park test.”

Rollo debuted in the BSB class last year, achieving one podium in 31 race starts.

This year he is staying with the IN Competition Aprilia Racing team.

But he is stepping up to use Superbike machinery after competing with a Pathway Aprilia in 2024.

He finished 18th in the 2024 BSB standings with 11 points, including two top-five finishes.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

