Glenn Irwin attempts a key change before 2025 BSB season

Glenn Irwin went fastest on the first day of British Superbike Championship pre-season testing before revealing a change he is trying to incorporate.

The Hagar PBM Ducati rider’s 1m45.324s lap was enough to top the timesheets at the Navarra circuit on Sunday, before returning for Day 2 on Monday.

Irwin was fastest ahead of Danny Kent, WSBK visitor Scott Redding, and Tommy Bridewell.

Read more: 2025 Official Navarra British Superbike Test Results - Day 1 (Sunday)

But he then explained how he is trying to adapt his style.

“This year I had a bit of a different winter,” Irwin said.

“I rode my pit bike a lot more, and just worked on body position. I changed my training a lot.

“It’s nice to get reacquainted with the guys. You want to get comfortable on the bike, and evaluate how the body feels after making physical changes.

“It has been enjoyable. The new segment is really enjoyable.

“T10 is now really fast right-hander. A lot of the guys are having fun through it. This may be our job but we like having fun on bikes!

“After that, it has character. 12, 13 and 14 is different to what I’ve ever rode. Kudos to the track.

“The fastest aspect doesn’t matter. I just wanted to get comfortable with the bike, and reacquainted to these Superbikes which are fast into T1.

“It’s nice to feel comfortable, and we are comfortable in ourselves. We aren’t too worried about lap times.”

Irwin has retired from road racing meaning that BSB will be his full focus in 2025.

He has twice finished as runner-up, to Brad Ray in 2022 and Bridewell in 2023. He was third last year behind champion Kyle Ryde and Bridewell.