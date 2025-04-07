Glenn Irwin attempts a key change before 2025 BSB season

Glenn Irwin explains adaptation after topping Day 1 of BSB testing

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

Glenn Irwin went fastest on the first day of British Superbike Championship pre-season testing before revealing a change he is trying to incorporate.

The Hagar PBM Ducati rider’s 1m45.324s lap was enough to top the timesheets at the Navarra circuit on Sunday, before returning for Day 2 on Monday.

Irwin was fastest ahead of Danny Kent, WSBK visitor Scott Redding, and Tommy Bridewell.

Read more: 2025 Official Navarra British Superbike Test Results - Day 1 (Sunday)

But he then explained how he is trying to adapt his style.

“This year I had a bit of a different winter,” Irwin said.

“I rode my pit bike a lot more, and just worked on body position. I changed my training a lot.

“It’s nice to get reacquainted with the guys. You want to get comfortable on the bike, and evaluate how the body feels after making physical changes.

“It has been enjoyable. The new segment is really enjoyable.

“T10 is now really fast right-hander. A lot of the guys are having fun through it. This may be our job but we like having fun on bikes!

“After that, it has character. 12, 13 and 14 is different to what I’ve ever rode. Kudos to the track.

“The fastest aspect doesn’t matter. I just wanted to get comfortable with the bike, and reacquainted to these Superbikes which are fast into T1.

“It’s nice to feel comfortable, and we are comfortable in ourselves. We aren’t too worried about lap times.”

Irwin has retired from road racing meaning that BSB will be his full focus in 2025.

He has twice finished as runner-up, to Brad Ray in 2022 and Bridewell in 2023. He was third last year behind champion Kyle Ryde and Bridewell.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Underdog Max Verstappen’s F1 heroics remind Fernando Alonso of 2012
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3m ago
Honda will have say in Aston Martin's F1 driver line up from 2026
Aston Martin
Moto3 News
8m ago
Moto3 title contender Matteo Bertelle suffers big injury blow
Matteo Bertelle, MTA Racing, 2025 Americas Moto3
Le Mans News
17m ago
Audi puts LMP1 and DTM cars up for sale
Audi LMP1 and DTM
F1 News
34m ago
McLaren ‘politics’ claim made after Oscar Piastri’s team order request in Japan
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
45m ago
Marc Marquez: “I remember exactly the first save”
Marc Marquez save, 2019 French MotoGP
NASCAR News
48m ago
Ryan Blaney thought he had NASCAR Darlington win in his bag before late caution
Ryan Blaney
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris questions strategy as McLaren explain decisions
Lando Norris questioned McLaren's strategy
F1 News
1h ago
Under pressure F1 star “not guaranteed” to be in Bahrain after “mistake”
Jack Doohan
RR News
1h ago
Dominic Herbertson finds Supertwin ride after WTF Racing 2025 Isle of Man TT plans fell through
Dominic Herbertson, 2025 Isle of Man TT