2025 Official Navarra British Superbike Test Results - Day 1 (Sunday)

Lap times from the first and second sessions at the first BSB test at Navarra, lead by Glenn Irwin for Ducati.

Glenn Irwin BSB Navarra Test 06 April 2025
Final laps times from Sunday at the first official 2025 British Superbikes test at Navarra which saw Glenn Irwin go faster in the afternoon session to pip Danny Kent to day one honours.

Glenn Irwin picked up the pace to finish the opening day of BSB testing at Navarra with the top time for Hagar PBM Ducati. 

The weather improved, with damp patches on track at turns nine through to ten in session one, and so did Irwin, who had been second to Danny Kent in the opening session but moved ahead with a 1m 45.324s lap, a new record on the resurfaced and altered layout at the Spanish track.

 

British Superbikes Official Test 1  - Navarra (Sunday) - Session1 BSB only - Combined 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Glenn Irwin (1)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m45.324sBSB
2Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)1m 45.341sBSB
3Scott ReddingGBRMGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati)1m 45.417sGuest
4Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 45.670sBSB
5Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 45.965sBSB
6Danny Kent (1)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)1m 46.035sBSB
7Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)1m 46.140sBSB
8Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m46.407sBSB
9Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)1m 46.558sBSB
10John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m46.612sBSB
11Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)1m 46.736sBSB
12Peter HickmanGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 46.835sBSB
13Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)1m 47.053sBSB
14Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)1m 47.083sBSB
15Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)1m 47.340sBSB
16Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 47.480sBSB
17Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)1m 47.654sBSB
18Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 47.714sGuest
19Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)1m 47.835sBSB
20Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 47.846sBSB
21Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 47.950sBSB
22Matt TrueloveGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1m 48.486sSTK
23Jack KennedyIRLHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 48.510sBSS
24Alastair SeeleyGBRSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)1m 48.560sGuest
25Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)1m 48.643sBSB
26Barry BurrellGBRBathams BMW (BMW)1m 48.841sGuest
27David AllinghamGBRSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)1m 48.909sSTK
28Paul JordanGBRAlan Jackson Racing (Honda)1m 48.991sGuest
29Ben CurrieAUS Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)1m 49.259sBSS
30Edoardo ColombiITACheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)1m 49.335sBSS
31Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)1m 49.516sBSB
32Daniel BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 49.569sSTK
33Lee JohnstonGBRSENCATIn Competition (Triumph)1m 50.044sBSS
34Jorke ErwigGERAffetto Corse (Ducati)1m 50.253sBSS
35John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 50.562sGuest
36John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 50.640sGuest
37Jef Van CalsterBELB.art Racing Team (Ducati)1m 50.700sBSS
38Pierre Yves BianFRAPeter Hickman Racing (Triumph)1m 51.038sGuest
39Freddie BarnesGBRSENCAT In Competition (Triumph)1m 52.610sBSS
40Lewis RolloGBRSENCATIn Competition (Aprilia)No TimeBSB


Before then, it had been Danny Kent leading the way as he had done in the opening stint out on track, finishing with the second best overall time from that session, a 1m 45.341s effort, just 0.017s slower for the McAMS Yamaha rider.

Danny Kent, Navarra BSB test, 6 April 2025
Third on track was guest rider Scott Redding, getting in extra track time on the Ducati, with Tommy Bridewell third of the BSB riders, for much of the second session he shared a time with Glenn Irwin before he went on to lead the way, leaving Bridewell next for Honda Racing UK, just ahead of teammate Andrew Irwin.

Danny Kent’s run on his other set-up placed sixth on a hard working day for the former Moto3 champion, with Josh Brookes claiming the seventh best overall lap as he adjusted to his new DAO Racing Honda machinery.

Charlie Nesbitt briefly lead the second session on his way to the eighth best time for MasterMac Honda, with Leon Haslam, another rider on a different bike for 2025 ninth quickest for Moto Rapido Ducati. Nesbitt’s new teammate John McPhee made a strong debut on the second MasterMac Honda to complete the opening day inside the top ten on his debut in the class.

Fraser Rogers was close behind on the timesheets in eleventh for TAG Honda, while Peter Hickman, now at 8Ten Honda placed twelfth, but with Kent's run amalgamated and Redding's guest time removed they were amongst the top ten BSB riders on track..

The second session saw a brief red flag to aid the removal of Ben Currie’s BSS bike. John McPhee suffered a late technical issue on his return to track for the final minutes of track time reserved for British Superbike riders only.

Josh Brookes had a small off at turn 15 but immediately rejoined the track.

There was no defending champion on track, after the shock late withdrawal of the OMG Yamaha team, leaving 2024 winner Kyle Ryde, 2022 champion Bradley Ray and rookie Joe Talbot all without a guaranteed seat on the eve of the new season.

British Superbikes Official Test 1  - Navarra (Sunday) - Session2 - Full 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Glenn Irwin (1)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m45.324sBSB
2Scott ReddingGBRMGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati)+0.093sGuest
3Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.346sBSB
4Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.605sBSB
5Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.641sBSB
6Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.083sBSB
7Danny Kent (1)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+1.144sBSB
8John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.288sBSB
9Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+1.366sBSB
10Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+1.412sBSB
11Peter HickmanGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.511sBSB
12Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+1.729sBSB
13Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.759sBSB
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+2.016sBSB
15Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.197sBSB
16Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+2.330sBSB
17Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+2.390sGuest
18Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)+2.511sBSS
19Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.522sBSB
20Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+2.626sBSB
21Matt TrueloveGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+3.162sSTK
22Alastair SeeleyGBRSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.236sGuest
23Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+3.319sBSB
24Jack KennedyIRLHonda Racing UK (Honda)+3.331sBSS
25Barry BurrellGBRBathams BMW (BMW)+3.643sGuest
26David AllinghamGBRSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.719sSTK
27Ben CurrieAUS Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)+3.935sBSS
28Edoardo ColombiITACheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+4.011sBSS
29Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+4.192sBSB
30Daniel BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+4.245sSTK
31Paul JordanGBRAlan Jackson Racing (Honda)+4.370sGuest
32Lee JohnstonGBRSENCATIn Competition (Triumph)+4.720sBSS
33Jorke ErwigGERAffetto Corse (Ducati)+4.929sBSS
34John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+5.316sGuest
35Jef Van CalsterBELB.art Racing Team (Ducati)+5.376sBSS
36Pierre Yves BianFRAPeter Hickman Racing (Triumph)+5.714sGuest
37Freddie BarnesGBRSENCAT In Competition (Triumph)+7.286sBSS

Official Navarra BSB records:

Navarra experienced a renovation after the last British Superbikes visit. The track was not only resurfaced but extended, so very new fastest lap will be a new lap record of the Spanish circuit.

Session 1 Sunday:  Danny Kent 1m 45.341s
Session 2 Sunday : Glenn Irwin 1m 45.324s

Navarra BSB in 2024:

Superpole lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.609s (old layout)
Warm-up lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.253s (old layout)
Race 1: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Kyle Ryde 3 Danny Kent
Race 2: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Danny Kent 3 Kyle Ryde


The morning session saw Kent lead the way with the best time (1m 45.341s), set on his final lap  to move ahead of Glenn Irwin’s PBM Ducati, who was second, 0.230s behind the Yamaha, with and Brookes third after moving to DAO Honda for 2025.

Andrew Irwin was just ahead of Honda Racing teammate Bridewell, with Haslam seventh.


As one of several guest and support class riders on track, Redding was in the top ten in session one, setting the seventh best time overall. 


McPhee finished his first BSB track outing with the eighth best BSB time set on his MasterMac Honda debut, just behind the time of his new teammate, Nesbitt.


Rory Skinner was the first rider to give an indication of the possible times on the new layout, finishing tenth for Cheshire Mouldings, now on a Ducati.


There were two red flags in the first time on track, the first early on for a technical issue at turn eight. 


The second was for a more severe incident - a crash for Lewis Rollo, which saw the Aprilia rider taken to the medical centre, then onto hospital for x-rays and precautionary checks after sustaining a painful injury to the lower back.

Rollo was later discharged from hospital but will now miss the second day of the test.


There is more track action at Navarra on Monday, running to the same time schedule as Sunday, with a 8:30am start UK timefor Session 1 and a 1pm start for session 2.

There are two further BSB tests before the season gets underway, with a visit to Donington Park (April 18-19) and Oulton Park (April 23-24) ahead of the opening round at Oulton over 3-5 May.

British Superbikes Official Test 1  - Navarra (Sunday) - Session1 - Full 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)1m 45.341sBSB
2Glenn Irwin (1)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.230sBSB
3Danny Kent (1)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.694sBSB
4Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.799sBSB
5Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.966sBSB
6Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.982sBSB
7Scott ReddingGBRMGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati)+1.195sGuest
8Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+1.217sBSB
9Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.461sBSB
10John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.536sBSB
11Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+1.664sBSB
12Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+1.998sBSB
13Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.139sBSB
14Peter HickmanGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.476sBSB
15Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+2.634sBSB
16Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.787sBSB
17Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+2.866sGuest
18Jack KennedyIRLHonda Racing UK (Honda)+3.169sBSS
19Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+3.257sBSB
20Matt TrueloveGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+3.414sSTK
21Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)+3.433BSB
22Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+3.478sBSB
23Alastair SeeleyGBRSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.494sGuest
24Barry BurrellGBRBathams BMW (BMW)+3.500sGuest
25Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+3.501sBSB
26David AllinghamIRLSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.568sSTK
27Paul JordanGBRAlan Jackson Racing (Honda)+3.650sGuest
28Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+3.765sBSB
29Daniel BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+4.353sSTK
30Ben CurrieAUS Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)+4.609sBSS
31Lee JohnstonGBRSENCATIn Competition (Triumph)+4.709sBSS
32John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+5.221sGuest
33Edoardo ColombiITACheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+5.506sBSS
34Jef van CalsterBELB.art Racing Team (Ducati)+5.555sBSS
35Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+5.956sBSB
36Jorke ErwigGERAffetto Corse (Ducati)+6.048sBSS
37John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+6.166sGuest
38Pierre Yves BianFRAPeter Hickman Racing (Triumph)+6.852sGuest
39Freddie BarnesGBRSENCAT In Competition (Triumph)+7.891sBSS
40Lewis RolloGBRSENCATIn Competition (Aprilia)No TimeBSB

