2025 Official Navarra British Superbike Test Results - Day 1 (Sunday)
Lap times from the first and second sessions at the first BSB test at Navarra, lead by Glenn Irwin for Ducati.
Final laps times from Sunday at the first official 2025 British Superbikes test at Navarra which saw Glenn Irwin go faster in the afternoon session to pip Danny Kent to day one honours.
Glenn Irwin picked up the pace to finish the opening day of BSB testing at Navarra with the top time for Hagar PBM Ducati.
The weather improved, with damp patches on track at turns nine through to ten in session one, and so did Irwin, who had been second to Danny Kent in the opening session but moved ahead with a 1m 45.324s lap, a new record on the resurfaced and altered layout at the Spanish track.
|British Superbikes Official Test 1 - Navarra (Sunday) - Session1 BSB only - Combined
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Class
|1
|Glenn Irwin (1)
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|1m45.324s
|BSB
|2
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|1m 45.341s
|BSB
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati)
|1m 45.417s
|Guest
|4
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1m 45.670s
|BSB
|5
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1m 45.965s
|BSB
|6
|Danny Kent (1)
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|1m 46.035s
|BSB
|7
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|1m 46.140s
|BSB
|8
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1m46.407s
|BSB
|9
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|1m 46.558s
|BSB
|10
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1m46.612s
|BSB
|11
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Racing (Honda)
|1m 46.736s
|BSB
|12
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|1m 46.835s
|BSB
|13
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|1m 47.053s
|BSB
|14
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|1m 47.083s
|BSB
|15
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|1m 47.340s
|BSB
|16
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|1m 47.480s
|BSB
|17
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|1m 47.654s
|BSB
|18
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1m 47.714s
|Guest
|19
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)
|1m 47.835s
|BSB
|20
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|1m 47.846s
|BSB
|21
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1m 47.950s
|BSB
|22
|Matt Truelove
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1m 48.486s
|STK
|23
|Jack Kennedy
|IRL
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1m 48.510s
|BSS
|24
|Alastair Seeley
|GBR
|SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)
|1m 48.560s
|Guest
|25
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|1m 48.643s
|BSB
|26
|Barry Burrell
|GBR
|Bathams BMW (BMW)
|1m 48.841s
|Guest
|27
|David Allingham
|GBR
|SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)
|1m 48.909s
|STK
|28
|Paul Jordan
|GBR
|Alan Jackson Racing (Honda)
|1m 48.991s
|Guest
|29
|Ben CurrieAUS
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)
|1m 49.259s
|BSS
|30
|Edoardo Colombi
|ITA
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|1m 49.335s
|BSS
|31
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|1m 49.516s
|BSB
|32
|Daniel Brooks
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1m 49.569s
|STK
|33
|Lee Johnston
|GBR
|SENCATIn Competition (Triumph)
|1m 50.044s
|BSS
|34
|Jorke Erwig
|GER
|Affetto Corse (Ducati)
|1m 50.253s
|BSS
|35
|John McGuinness
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1m 50.562s
|Guest
|36
|John McGuinness
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1m 50.640s
|Guest
|37
|Jef Van Calster
|BEL
|B.art Racing Team (Ducati)
|1m 50.700s
|BSS
|38
|Pierre Yves Bian
|FRA
|Peter Hickman Racing (Triumph)
|1m 51.038s
|Guest
|39
|Freddie Barnes
|GBR
|SENCAT In Competition (Triumph)
|1m 52.610s
|BSS
|40
|Lewis Rollo
|GBR
|SENCATIn Competition (Aprilia)
|No Time
|BSB
Before then, it had been Danny Kent leading the way as he had done in the opening stint out on track, finishing with the second best overall time from that session, a 1m 45.341s effort, just 0.017s slower for the McAMS Yamaha rider.
Third on track was guest rider Scott Redding, getting in extra track time on the Ducati, with Tommy Bridewell third of the BSB riders, for much of the second session he shared a time with Glenn Irwin before he went on to lead the way, leaving Bridewell next for Honda Racing UK, just ahead of teammate Andrew Irwin.
Danny Kent’s run on his other set-up placed sixth on a hard working day for the former Moto3 champion, with Josh Brookes claiming the seventh best overall lap as he adjusted to his new DAO Racing Honda machinery.
Charlie Nesbitt briefly lead the second session on his way to the eighth best time for MasterMac Honda, with Leon Haslam, another rider on a different bike for 2025 ninth quickest for Moto Rapido Ducati. Nesbitt’s new teammate John McPhee made a strong debut on the second MasterMac Honda to complete the opening day inside the top ten on his debut in the class.
Fraser Rogers was close behind on the timesheets in eleventh for TAG Honda, while Peter Hickman, now at 8Ten Honda placed twelfth, but with Kent's run amalgamated and Redding's guest time removed they were amongst the top ten BSB riders on track..
The second session saw a brief red flag to aid the removal of Ben Currie’s BSS bike. John McPhee suffered a late technical issue on his return to track for the final minutes of track time reserved for British Superbike riders only.
Josh Brookes had a small off at turn 15 but immediately rejoined the track.
There was no defending champion on track, after the shock late withdrawal of the OMG Yamaha team, leaving 2024 winner Kyle Ryde, 2022 champion Bradley Ray and rookie Joe Talbot all without a guaranteed seat on the eve of the new season.
|British Superbikes Official Test 1 - Navarra (Sunday) - Session2 - Full
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Class
|1
|Glenn Irwin (1)
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|1m45.324s
|BSB
|2
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati)
|+0.093s
|Guest
|3
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.346s
|BSB
|4
|Danny Kent (2)
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|+0.605s
|BSB
|5
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.641s
|BSB
|6
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.083s
|BSB
|7
|Danny Kent (1)
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|+1.144s
|BSB
|8
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.288s
|BSB
|9
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+1.366s
|BSB
|10
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Racing (Honda)
|+1.412s
|BSB
|11
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+1.511s
|BSB
|12
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+1.729s
|BSB
|13
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.759s
|BSB
|14
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+2.016s
|BSB
|15
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+2.197s
|BSB
|16
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+2.330s
|BSB
|17
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+2.390s
|Guest
|18
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)
|+2.511s
|BSS
|19
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+2.522s
|BSB
|20
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+2.626s
|BSB
|21
|Matt Truelove
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+3.162s
|STK
|22
|Alastair Seeley
|GBR
|SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)
|+3.236s
|Guest
|23
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+3.319s
|BSB
|24
|Jack Kennedy
|IRL
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+3.331s
|BSS
|25
|Barry Burrell
|GBR
|Bathams BMW (BMW)
|+3.643s
|Guest
|26
|David Allingham
|GBR
|SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)
|+3.719s
|STK
|27
|Ben CurrieAUS
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)
|+3.935s
|BSS
|28
|Edoardo Colombi
|ITA
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+4.011s
|BSS
|29
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|+4.192s
|BSB
|30
|Daniel Brooks
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+4.245s
|STK
|31
|Paul Jordan
|GBR
|Alan Jackson Racing (Honda)
|+4.370s
|Guest
|32
|Lee Johnston
|GBR
|SENCATIn Competition (Triumph)
|+4.720s
|BSS
|33
|Jorke Erwig
|GER
|Affetto Corse (Ducati)
|+4.929s
|BSS
|34
|John McGuinness
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+5.316s
|Guest
|35
|Jef Van Calster
|BEL
|B.art Racing Team (Ducati)
|+5.376s
|BSS
|36
|Pierre Yves Bian
|FRA
|Peter Hickman Racing (Triumph)
|+5.714s
|Guest
|37
|Freddie Barnes
|GBR
|SENCAT In Competition (Triumph)
|+7.286s
|BSS
Official Navarra BSB records:
Navarra experienced a renovation after the last British Superbikes visit. The track was not only resurfaced but extended, so very new fastest lap will be a new lap record of the Spanish circuit.
Session 1 Sunday: Danny Kent 1m 45.341s
Session 2 Sunday : Glenn Irwin 1m 45.324s
Navarra BSB in 2024:
Superpole lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.609s (old layout)
Warm-up lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.253s (old layout)
Race 1: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Kyle Ryde 3 Danny Kent
Race 2: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Danny Kent 3 Kyle Ryde
The morning session saw Kent lead the way with the best time (1m 45.341s), set on his final lap to move ahead of Glenn Irwin’s PBM Ducati, who was second, 0.230s behind the Yamaha, with and Brookes third after moving to DAO Honda for 2025.
Andrew Irwin was just ahead of Honda Racing teammate Bridewell, with Haslam seventh.
As one of several guest and support class riders on track, Redding was in the top ten in session one, setting the seventh best time overall.
McPhee finished his first BSB track outing with the eighth best BSB time set on his MasterMac Honda debut, just behind the time of his new teammate, Nesbitt.
Rory Skinner was the first rider to give an indication of the possible times on the new layout, finishing tenth for Cheshire Mouldings, now on a Ducati.
There were two red flags in the first time on track, the first early on for a technical issue at turn eight.
The second was for a more severe incident - a crash for Lewis Rollo, which saw the Aprilia rider taken to the medical centre, then onto hospital for x-rays and precautionary checks after sustaining a painful injury to the lower back.
Rollo was later discharged from hospital but will now miss the second day of the test.
There is more track action at Navarra on Monday, running to the same time schedule as Sunday, with a 8:30am start UK timefor Session 1 and a 1pm start for session 2.
There are two further BSB tests before the season gets underway, with a visit to Donington Park (April 18-19) and Oulton Park (April 23-24) ahead of the opening round at Oulton over 3-5 May.
|British Superbikes Official Test 1 - Navarra (Sunday) - Session1 - Full
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Class
|1
|Danny Kent (2)
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|1m 45.341s
|BSB
|2
|Glenn Irwin (1)
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+0.230s
|BSB
|3
|Danny Kent (1)
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|+0.694s
|BSB
|4
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.799s
|BSB
|5
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.966s
|BSB
|6
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.982s
|BSB
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati)
|+1.195s
|Guest
|8
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+1.217s
|BSB
|9
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.461s
|BSB
|10
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.536s
|BSB
|11
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Racing (Honda)
|+1.664s
|BSB
|12
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+1.998s
|BSB
|13
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+2.139s
|BSB
|14
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+2.476s
|BSB
|15
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+2.634s
|BSB
|16
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+2.787s
|BSB
|17
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+2.866s
|Guest
|18
|Jack Kennedy
|IRL
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+3.169s
|BSS
|19
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+3.257s
|BSB
|20
|Matt Truelove
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+3.414s
|STK
|21
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)
|+3.433
|BSB
|22
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+3.478s
|BSB
|23
|Alastair Seeley
|GBR
|SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)
|+3.494s
|Guest
|24
|Barry Burrell
|GBR
|Bathams BMW (BMW)
|+3.500s
|Guest
|25
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+3.501s
|BSB
|26
|David Allingham
|IRL
|SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)
|+3.568s
|STK
|27
|Paul Jordan
|GBR
|Alan Jackson Racing (Honda)
|+3.650s
|Guest
|28
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+3.765s
|BSB
|29
|Daniel Brooks
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+4.353s
|STK
|30
|Ben CurrieAUS
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)
|+4.609s
|BSS
|31
|Lee Johnston
|GBR
|SENCATIn Competition (Triumph)
|+4.709s
|BSS
|32
|John McGuinness
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+5.221s
|Guest
|33
|Edoardo Colombi
|ITA
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+5.506s
|BSS
|34
|Jef van Calster
|BEL
|B.art Racing Team (Ducati)
|+5.555s
|BSS
|35
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|+5.956s
|BSB
|36
|Jorke Erwig
|GER
|Affetto Corse (Ducati)
|+6.048s
|BSS
|37
|John McGuinness
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+6.166s
|Guest
|38
|Pierre Yves Bian
|FRA
|Peter Hickman Racing (Triumph)
|+6.852s
|Guest
|39
|Freddie Barnes
|GBR
|SENCAT In Competition (Triumph)
|+7.891s
|BSS
|40
|Lewis Rollo
|GBR
|SENCATIn Competition (Aprilia)
|No Time
|BSB