2025 Official Navarra British Superbike Test Results - Day 1 (Sunday)

Final laps times from Sunday at the first official 2025 British Superbikes test at Navarra which saw Glenn Irwin go faster in the afternoon session to pip Danny Kent to day one honours.

Glenn Irwin picked up the pace to finish the opening day of BSB testing at Navarra with the top time for Hagar PBM Ducati.

The weather improved, with damp patches on track at turns nine through to ten in session one, and so did Irwin, who had been second to Danny Kent in the opening session but moved ahead with a 1m 45.324s lap, a new record on the resurfaced and altered layout at the Spanish track.

British Superbikes Official Test 1 - Navarra (Sunday) - Session1 BSB only - Combined Pos Rider Nat Team Time Class 1 Glenn Irwin (1) GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m45.324s BSB 2 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) 1m 45.341s BSB 3 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati) 1m 45.417s Guest 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 45.670s BSB 5 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 45.965s BSB 6 Danny Kent (1) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) 1m 46.035s BSB 7 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 1m 46.140s BSB 8 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m46.407s BSB 9 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) 1m 46.558s BSB 10 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m46.612s BSB 11 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) 1m 46.736s BSB 12 Peter Hickman GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1m 46.835s BSB 13 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) 1m 47.053s BSB 14 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 1m 47.083s BSB 15 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) 1m 47.340s BSB 16 Davey Todd GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1m 47.480s BSB 17 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) 1m 47.654s BSB 18 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 47.714s Guest 19 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda) 1m 47.835s BSB 20 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1m 47.846s BSB 21 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 47.950s BSB 22 Matt Truelove GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 48.486s STK 23 Jack Kennedy IRL Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 48.510s BSS 24 Alastair Seeley GBR SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) 1m 48.560s Guest 25 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) 1m 48.643s BSB 26 Barry Burrell GBR Bathams BMW (BMW) 1m 48.841s Guest 27 David Allingham GBR SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) 1m 48.909s STK 28 Paul Jordan GBR Alan Jackson Racing (Honda) 1m 48.991s Guest 29 Ben CurrieAUS Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati) 1m 49.259s BSS 30 Edoardo Colombi ITA Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) 1m 49.335s BSS 31 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) 1m 49.516s BSB 32 Daniel Brooks GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 49.569s STK 33 Lee Johnston GBR SENCATIn Competition (Triumph) 1m 50.044s BSS 34 Jorke Erwig GER Affetto Corse (Ducati) 1m 50.253s BSS 35 John McGuinness GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 50.562s Guest 36 John McGuinness GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 50.640s Guest 37 Jef Van Calster BEL B.art Racing Team (Ducati) 1m 50.700s BSS 38 Pierre Yves Bian FRA Peter Hickman Racing (Triumph) 1m 51.038s Guest 39 Freddie Barnes GBR SENCAT In Competition (Triumph) 1m 52.610s BSS 40 Lewis Rollo GBR SENCATIn Competition (Aprilia) No Time BSB



Before then, it had been Danny Kent leading the way as he had done in the opening stint out on track, finishing with the second best overall time from that session, a 1m 45.341s effort, just 0.017s slower for the McAMS Yamaha rider.

Danny Kent, Navarra BSB test, 6 April 2025 © Ian Hopgood Photography

Third on track was guest rider Scott Redding, getting in extra track time on the Ducati, with Tommy Bridewell third of the BSB riders, for much of the second session he shared a time with Glenn Irwin before he went on to lead the way, leaving Bridewell next for Honda Racing UK, just ahead of teammate Andrew Irwin.

Danny Kent’s run on his other set-up placed sixth on a hard working day for the former Moto3 champion, with Josh Brookes claiming the seventh best overall lap as he adjusted to his new DAO Racing Honda machinery.

Charlie Nesbitt briefly lead the second session on his way to the eighth best time for MasterMac Honda, with Leon Haslam, another rider on a different bike for 2025 ninth quickest for Moto Rapido Ducati. Nesbitt’s new teammate John McPhee made a strong debut on the second MasterMac Honda to complete the opening day inside the top ten on his debut in the class.

Fraser Rogers was close behind on the timesheets in eleventh for TAG Honda, while Peter Hickman, now at 8Ten Honda placed twelfth, but with Kent's run amalgamated and Redding's guest time removed they were amongst the top ten BSB riders on track..

The second session saw a brief red flag to aid the removal of Ben Currie’s BSS bike. John McPhee suffered a late technical issue on his return to track for the final minutes of track time reserved for British Superbike riders only.

Josh Brookes had a small off at turn 15 but immediately rejoined the track.

There was no defending champion on track, after the shock late withdrawal of the OMG Yamaha team, leaving 2024 winner Kyle Ryde, 2022 champion Bradley Ray and rookie Joe Talbot all without a guaranteed seat on the eve of the new season.

British Superbikes Official Test 1 - Navarra (Sunday) - Session2 - Full Pos Rider Nat Team Time Class 1 Glenn Irwin (1) GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m45.324s BSB 2 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati) +0.093s Guest 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.346s BSB 4 Danny Kent (2) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +0.605s BSB 5 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.641s BSB 6 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.083s BSB 7 Danny Kent (1) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +1.144s BSB 8 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.288s BSB 9 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +1.366s BSB 10 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) +1.412s BSB 11 Peter Hickman GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.511s BSB 12 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +1.729s BSB 13 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.759s BSB 14 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +2.016s BSB 15 Davey Todd GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) +2.197s BSB 16 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +2.330s BSB 17 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +2.390s Guest 18 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda) +2.511s BSS 19 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.522s BSB 20 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +2.626s BSB 21 Matt Truelove GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +3.162s STK 22 Alastair Seeley GBR SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) +3.236s Guest 23 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +3.319s BSB 24 Jack Kennedy IRL Honda Racing UK (Honda) +3.331s BSS 25 Barry Burrell GBR Bathams BMW (BMW) +3.643s Guest 26 David Allingham GBR SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) +3.719s STK 27 Ben CurrieAUS Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati) +3.935s BSS 28 Edoardo Colombi ITA Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +4.011s BSS 29 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +4.192s BSB 30 Daniel Brooks GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +4.245s STK 31 Paul Jordan GBR Alan Jackson Racing (Honda) +4.370s Guest 32 Lee Johnston GBR SENCATIn Competition (Triumph) +4.720s BSS 33 Jorke Erwig GER Affetto Corse (Ducati) +4.929s BSS 34 John McGuinness GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +5.316s Guest 35 Jef Van Calster BEL B.art Racing Team (Ducati) +5.376s BSS 36 Pierre Yves Bian FRA Peter Hickman Racing (Triumph) +5.714s Guest 37 Freddie Barnes GBR SENCAT In Competition (Triumph) +7.286s BSS

Official Navarra BSB records:

Navarra experienced a renovation after the last British Superbikes visit. The track was not only resurfaced but extended, so very new fastest lap will be a new lap record of the Spanish circuit.

Session 1 Sunday: Danny Kent 1m 45.341s

Session 2 Sunday : Glenn Irwin 1m 45.324s

Navarra BSB in 2024:

Superpole lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.609s (old layout)

Warm-up lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.253s (old layout)

Race 1: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Kyle Ryde 3 Danny Kent

Race 2: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Danny Kent 3 Kyle Ryde



The morning session saw Kent lead the way with the best time (1m 45.341s), set on his final lap to move ahead of Glenn Irwin’s PBM Ducati, who was second, 0.230s behind the Yamaha, with and Brookes third after moving to DAO Honda for 2025.

Andrew Irwin was just ahead of Honda Racing teammate Bridewell, with Haslam seventh.



As one of several guest and support class riders on track, Redding was in the top ten in session one, setting the seventh best time overall.



McPhee finished his first BSB track outing with the eighth best BSB time set on his MasterMac Honda debut, just behind the time of his new teammate, Nesbitt.



Rory Skinner was the first rider to give an indication of the possible times on the new layout, finishing tenth for Cheshire Mouldings, now on a Ducati.



There were two red flags in the first time on track, the first early on for a technical issue at turn eight.



The second was for a more severe incident - a crash for Lewis Rollo, which saw the Aprilia rider taken to the medical centre, then onto hospital for x-rays and precautionary checks after sustaining a painful injury to the lower back.

Rollo was later discharged from hospital but will now miss the second day of the test.



There is more track action at Navarra on Monday, running to the same time schedule as Sunday, with a 8:30am start UK timefor Session 1 and a 1pm start for session 2.

There are two further BSB tests before the season gets underway, with a visit to Donington Park (April 18-19) and Oulton Park (April 23-24) ahead of the opening round at Oulton over 3-5 May.