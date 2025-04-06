Update on hurt rider after red flag in British Superbikes test

Lewis Rollo crashed at Navarra on Day 1 of BSB testing

BSB
BSB

The opening session of the first British Superbike Championship test of the year was interrupted by a red flag.

A statement from the series confirmed: “Lewis Rollo crashed during the morning session causing a red flag.

“He was taken to the Medical Centre and has subsequently been sent to hospital for an x-ray and further precautionary checks to address pain in his lower back.”

Rollo is riding for IN Competition Aprilia Racing in 2025.

The championship has headed to Navarra, Spain, for a two-day test before the racing gets underway.

Danny Kent topped the timesheet in the morning session on Sunday.

The McAMS Racing Yamaha rider led at the half-way mark by 0.230s.

Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin was edged out by Kent’s lap time.

Peter Hickman and Davey Todd are riding Superstock machinery in this two-day test.

Hickman and Todd, who set up the 8TEN BMW Motorrad team to unite this year, still did enough to be inside the top 12 on Sunday morning.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

