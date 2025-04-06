Update on hurt rider after red flag in British Superbikes test
Lewis Rollo crashed at Navarra on Day 1 of BSB testing
The opening session of the first British Superbike Championship test of the year was interrupted by a red flag.
A statement from the series confirmed: “Lewis Rollo crashed during the morning session causing a red flag.
“He was taken to the Medical Centre and has subsequently been sent to hospital for an x-ray and further precautionary checks to address pain in his lower back.”
Rollo is riding for IN Competition Aprilia Racing in 2025.
The championship has headed to Navarra, Spain, for a two-day test before the racing gets underway.
Danny Kent topped the timesheet in the morning session on Sunday.
The McAMS Racing Yamaha rider led at the half-way mark by 0.230s.
Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin was edged out by Kent’s lap time.
Peter Hickman and Davey Todd are riding Superstock machinery in this two-day test.
Hickman and Todd, who set up the 8TEN BMW Motorrad team to unite this year, still did enough to be inside the top 12 on Sunday morning.