BSB Navarra test “not about being the fastest guy” for Glenn Irwin

The 2025 British Superbike Championship gets going this weekend with the opening preseason test in Navarra, but for PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin the focus is not on headline times.

Irwin, who has finished in the top-three in the riders’ standings in each of the past three seasons, goes into what will be his third straight year on the PBM Ducati Panigale V4 R as one of the favourites to fight for the title, but that doesn’t mean an intense pressure to be immediately the reference rider in terms of lap time.

“For me, [the Navarra test] is more about getting back on the bike, getting the team back together,” Irwin said.

“It’s not about being the fastest guy on the track, it’s about getting the whole team back on the pace and working together.”

Irwin continued, mentioning the importance of trying some new items for this year, including a new tyre from Pirelli and a different seat on the Panigale V4 R.

“We’ve got a new tyre this year, we’ve got a lower seat to test and a few new things to try so it’s about making a schedule, sticking to it and not getting caught up trying to go to the top of the timesheets,” he said.

“We’ll be concentrating on the things which need to be done, because the work we do here will pay off when the season begins.”

Jordan Bird, PBM Racing Team co-owner, added: “It’s been nice to have a proper winter to be able to plan things. It’s been a longer off-season than normal which has been annoying but great at the same time as it gave us a bit of bit of time to find out feet and get ready for this year.

“The truck went out on Monday and everything is ready to go.

“We’ve got all new parts this year, Glenn [Irwin] is fitter and happier than ever, the team is happy and we’re just looking forward to getting going and seeing how this year is going to turn out.”