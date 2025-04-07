Another British Superbikes rider taken to medical centre after crash in testing

Fraser Rogers hurt after falling on Monday in BSB Navarra test

BSB
BSB

Fraser Rogers was hurt after a crash on Monday at the British Superbike Championship pre-season test.

A statement from the championship confirmed: The session was briefly red flagged when Fraser Rogers crashed at turn three. 

"The TAG Honda rider was taken to the medical centre for an assessment and with finger lacerations."

Footage of the incident can be seen below.

Rogers has been competing in BSB since 2018, and has raced 48 times.

He stayed with TAG Honda for 2025 after an injury-disrupted 2024.

Rogers spent much of the latter half of the year riding while hurt, and missed the finale at Brands Hatch.

He worryingly admitted "since surgery the bones haven't healed at all" last year.

Rogers will be hoping for a far more productive 2025, even if it has started with an early trip to the medical centre.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
“Narrative” pointing at Marc Marquez struggle in Qatar is scrutinised
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia given important advice as Jorge Martin returns at Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Former racer, title-winning team owner Shigeaki Hattori dies after car crash
Shigeaki Hattori
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 Qatar MotoGP: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo gets Ducati comparison: “Rear is not helping the front”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda admits Red Bull setup gamble: ‘I wanted a bit more consistency’
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
Kenny Roberts Jr returns to the track on KR211V MotoGP machine
Kenny Roberts Jr, Valencia 2006
F1 News
2h ago
‘Not a good sign’ for Ferrari spotted from Lewis Hamilton on-board
Lewis Hamilton endured a disappointing weekend in Japan
F1 News
4h ago
McLaren suggest Max Verstappen’s title bid “very difficult to keep up” without best car
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen