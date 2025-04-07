Another British Superbikes rider taken to medical centre after crash in testing

Fraser Rogers was hurt after a crash on Monday at the British Superbike Championship pre-season test.

A statement from the championship confirmed: The session was briefly red flagged when Fraser Rogers crashed at turn three.

"The TAG Honda rider was taken to the medical centre for an assessment and with finger lacerations."

Footage of the incident can be seen below.

Rogers has been competing in BSB since 2018, and has raced 48 times.

He stayed with TAG Honda for 2025 after an injury-disrupted 2024.

Rogers spent much of the latter half of the year riding while hurt, and missed the finale at Brands Hatch.

He worryingly admitted "since surgery the bones haven't healed at all" last year.

Rogers will be hoping for a far more productive 2025, even if it has started with an early trip to the medical centre.