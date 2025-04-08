TAS Racing unveil 2025 BSB Ducati after switching from BMW

Cheshire Mouldings Ducati shown off by TAS Racing

BSB
BSB

TAS Racing have unveiled the new Cheshire Mouldings Ducati livery.

The bike will be raced in the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

Rory Skinner will hop on the Ducati to represent TAS Racing in the Superbike category.

Edoardo Colombi is the team’s rider in the Supersport class.

BSB
BSB

The Ducati V4 Panigale Superbike and V2 Supersport were displayed for the first time in Spain, at the Navarra test.

TAS Racing are making a huge switch from using BMW machinery last year.

Team Principal Philip Neill said: “After 10 years we had almost forgotten how much work is involved in changing manufacturer for the opening of a new season.

“Having said that, there is no greater motivation and everyone has worked tirelessly to place TAS Racing in the very best position possible to achieve success with the Cheshire Mouldings V4 and V2 Ducati machines.

“We take enormous pride in presentation and I am pleased to present the new machines for 2025. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cheshire Mouldings and each of our valued partners for their support.”

Skinner won his first BSB race last year at Knockhill, on TAS Racing’s BMW.

But he will hope that this season is less interrupted by injury as he adapts to a new machine.

Skinner was eighth fastest on Monday, the second day of the BSB test at the Navarra circuit.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
6m ago
Young Mercedes talent to drive in FP1 at F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Frederik Vesti
F1 News
12m ago
Mercedes explain how George Russell has taken on the role of team leader
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
44m ago
Christian Horner pinpoints McLaren ‘problem’ Red Bull can exploit
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
MotoGP News
47m ago
Helping one struggling rider key focus of Qatar MotoGP for Trackhouse
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Americas MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari set to debut upgrades Lewis Hamilton teased in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin “not sure he can finish” Qatar GP as MotoGP return confirmed
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
NASCAR News
1h ago
How involved is Michael Jordan in 23XI Racing NASCAR team?
WSBK News
1h ago
Fear expressed for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s BMW at Assen
Toprak Razgatlioglu
WSBK News
2h ago
Scott Redding points out next Irish racing star - but other kids “are all soft”
Scott Redding
BSB News
2h ago
Tommy Bridewell: "I don't feel great" in BSB testing, "shocked we are strong"
BSB