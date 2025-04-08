TAS Racing unveil 2025 BSB Ducati after switching from BMW

TAS Racing have unveiled the new Cheshire Mouldings Ducati livery.

The bike will be raced in the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

Rory Skinner will hop on the Ducati to represent TAS Racing in the Superbike category.

Edoardo Colombi is the team’s rider in the Supersport class.

BSB

The Ducati V4 Panigale Superbike and V2 Supersport were displayed for the first time in Spain, at the Navarra test.

TAS Racing are making a huge switch from using BMW machinery last year.

Team Principal Philip Neill said: “After 10 years we had almost forgotten how much work is involved in changing manufacturer for the opening of a new season.

“Having said that, there is no greater motivation and everyone has worked tirelessly to place TAS Racing in the very best position possible to achieve success with the Cheshire Mouldings V4 and V2 Ducati machines.

“We take enormous pride in presentation and I am pleased to present the new machines for 2025. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cheshire Mouldings and each of our valued partners for their support.”

Skinner won his first BSB race last year at Knockhill, on TAS Racing’s BMW.

But he will hope that this season is less interrupted by injury as he adapts to a new machine.

Skinner was eighth fastest on Monday, the second day of the BSB test at the Navarra circuit.