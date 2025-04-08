Glenn Irwin fastest at BSB test: “Feeling wasn’t as good, had to adapt”

Glenn Irwin lays down a marker to BSB rivals at Navarra test

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

Glenn Irwin soared to the top of the timesheets on both days of the first British Superbike Championship test of 2025.

Tommy Bridewell went fastest in the afternoon session at the Navarra circuit in Spain but it was Irwin who was quickest overall on Monday, for the second day consecutively.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider set a best time of 1m 44.527s to lay down a marker to his BSB rivals at the earliest opportunity.

Read more: 2025 Official Navarra British Superbike Test Results - Day 2 (Monday)

“It’s been a really enjoyable test. The new layout is action-packed,” Irwin said.

“The team has worked really good. For us, it was never about lap times.

“We are pleased to top the timesheet, which is always nice, but also with how naturally 45s come when the tyre is ready for the skip.

“Great job by the guys. The morale is high in the team.

“It’s funny because my initial feeling was not as good. It was better in ways, less good in ways…

“We had to adapt a bit to get the most out of it.”

Irwin is returning to BSB with renewed determination to finally claim the top prize.

He has finished as a runner-up in the series, and was third last year.

But Irwin has now retired from road racing to give his full attention to clinching the top prize in BSB.

There are still major unknowns in BSB in 2025 after the OMG Racing team’s collapse.

Champion Kyle Ryde and Brad Ray are still without a seat after their team’s unexpected withdrawal.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

