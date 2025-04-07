2025 Official Navarra British Superbike Test Results - Day 2 (Monday)

Final laps times from Monday at the first official 2025 British Superbikes test at Navarra, which saw Glenn Irwin faster in the morning session to leave Spain with the top time, with Tommy Bridewell topping afternoon session.

The morning session at Navarra proved to have the optimum conditions for times among all the set up and parts testing going on, which lead to Glenn Irwin remaining fastest for Hagar PBM Ducati (1m 44.527s) after having lead the way on day one, as the first British Superbikes test drew to a close.

British Superbikes Official Test 1 - Navarra - Overall Combined - BSB only Pos Rider Nat Team Time session set 1 Glenn Irwin (1) GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m 44.527s 3 2 Danny Kent (2) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) 1. 44.790s 3 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 44.992s 4 4 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 45.302s 4 5 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) 1m 45.407s 4 6 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 45.581s 4 7 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 45.585s 4 8 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) 1m 45.908s 4 9 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 1m 45.958s 4 10 Danny Kent (1) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) 1m 46.035s 1 11 Peter Hickman GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1m 46.056s 4 12 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 1m 46.108s 4 13 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) 1m 46.168s 4 14 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) 1m 46.369s 3 15 Davey Todd GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1m 46.482s 3 16 Glenn Irwin (2) GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m 46.592s 4 17 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1m 46.619s 3 18 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda) 1m 46.851s 3 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) 1m 46.852s 4 20 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 46.881s 4 21 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) 1m 48.110s 4 22 Lewis Rollo GBR SENCATIn Competition (Aprilia) No Time n/a

Danny Kent stayed second overall after not venturing back on track in the final session for McAMS Yamaha.

Tommy Bridewell topped the final session, the third rider to head sub 1m 45s on the new Navarra layout, leaving the Honda UK rider third overall.

Tommy Bridewell, day 2, Navarra, test, Honda, 7 April, 2025,BSB © Ian Hopgood Photography

Rookie to the BSB class, John McPhee has looked immediately at home on British Superbike machinery, finishing fourth overall, with his time from the fourth session just better then the time set by the MasterMac Honda rider in the earlier stint on track.

Leon Haslam left Spain fifth quickest as he quickly adjusted to his new Ducati, now at Moto Rapido.

Andrew Irwin was close behind Haslam’s time in the final session to bring home both factory Hondas inside the top ten in the first test, sixth overall.

Charlie Nesbitt was also his best in the final session for seventh for MasterMac Honda, just quicker than Rory Skinner, now on a Ducati with the Cheshire Mouldings team in eighth, with Josh Brookes ninth quickest after his move to DAO Racing after the FHO team left BSB.

Proving he got off to a strong start it was Danny Kent’s time on his other set up in the very first session which held onto the tenth best time.

Peter Hickman was the top BSB BMW, wit 8Ten BMW Motorrad in eleventh, but a top ten rider if Ken's times were to be amalgamated as the road racing specialist delivered while using a Superstock specification bike during the opening test.

The test was without the series reigning champion on track after the shock late departure of the OMG Yamaha team on the eve of the test, leaving Kyle Ryde, along with 2022 champion Bradley Ray and rookie Joe Talbot from what was set to be a three man squad, all without a seat on BSB for 2025 at present.

British Superbikes Official Test 1 - Navarra (Monday) - Session 1 (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time Class 1 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m 44.527s BSB 2 Danny Kent (2) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +0.263s BSB 3 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.191s BSB 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.255s BSB 5 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.263s BSB 6 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +1.331s BSB 7 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.405s BSB 8 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +1.450s BSB 9 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) +1.511s Guest 10 Peter Hickman GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.587s BSB 11 Danny Kent (1) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +1.658s BSB 12 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +1.862s BSB 13 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.867s BSB 14 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +1.929s BSB 15 Davey Todd GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.955s BSB 16 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.092s BSB 17 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 2.253s BSB 18 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda) +2.324s BSB 19 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +2.852s BSB 20 Alastair Seeley GBR SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) +2.890s Guest 21 David Allingham IRL SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) +3.102s STK 22 Jack Kennedy IRL Honda Racing UK (Honda) +3.269s BSS 23 Matt Truelove GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +3.290s STK 24 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +3.507s BSB 25 Paul Jordan GBR Alan Jackson Racing (Honda) +3.581s Guest 26 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +3.683s BSB 27 Jorke Erwig GER Affetto Corse (Ducati) +4.030s BSS 28 Barry Burrell GBR Bathams BMW (BMW) +4.315s Guest 29 Daniel Brooks GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +4.328s STK 30 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +4.346s BSS 31 Edoardo Colombi ITA Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +4.410s BSS 32 Ben CurrieAUS Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati) +4.581s BSS 33 Lee Johnston GBR SENCATIn Competition (Triumph) +4.953s BSS 34 Jef van Calster BEL B.art Racing Team (Ducati) +5.097s BSS 35 Carter Brown GBR Uggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha) +6.287s BSS 36 Pierre Yves Bian FRA Peter Hickman Racing (Triumph) +6.697s Guest 37 John McGuinness GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +7.140s STK 38 Freddie Barnes GBR SENCAT In Competition (Triumph) +8.388s BSS 39 Adam Brown GBR Uggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha) +8.958s BSS

Official Navarra BSB records:

Navarra has experienced a renovation since the last British Superbikes visit. The track was resurfaced and extended, so every new fastest lap will lead to a new lap record of the Spanish circuit.

Session 1 Sunday: Danny Kent 1m 45.341s

Session 2 Sunday : Glenn Irwin 1m 45.324s

Session 3 Monday: Glenn Irwin 1m 44.527s

Session 4 Monday : Tommy Bridewell 1m 44.992s

Navarra BSB in 2024:

Superpole lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.609s (old layout)

Warm-up lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.253s (old layout)

Race 1: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Kyle Ryde 3 Danny Kent

Race 2: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Danny Kent 3 Kyle Ryde

The morning session on Monday saw Blaze Baker and Storm Stacey out first on track, allowing Stacey a short stint at the top of the timesheets.

From there, the lead lap in the session changed hands several times, with Kent, Bridewell and Glenn Irwin all leading the way before 10am.

By the chequered flag it remained Irwin picking up where he left off on Sunday, with a best of 1m 44.527s, the first sub 1m 45 lap of the new layout, 0.263s ahead of Kent.

McPhee made progress to finish inside the top three, only halted by a late fall, pushing Bridewell back to fourth.

His teammate Andrew Irwin was inside the top five for Honda UK.

Haslam was sixth quickest, ahead of Nesbitt in seventh, Skinner in eighth, while Fraser Rodgers time held onto ninth despite a fall, with Peter Hickman the top BMW in tenth.

The Afternoon saw Bridewell on top, but slower than the morning, ahead of Glenn Irwin, McPhee and Haslam, with Andrew Irwin completing the top five.

Nesbitt was a close sixth, with Skinner, Brookes, Hickman and DAO Racing rider Lee Jackson completing the afternoon top ten.



The opening session was a initially a straightforward affair after several red flags over Sunday, with the only race direction communication for much of the track time for guest rider Barry Burrell to pit to fix his transponder on his Bathams BMW, until Baker fell at turn eight, leading to a brief halt, with just over an hour left to run.

After that there was a small fall for Bridewell soon after, re-joining straight away at turn 17, before the red flag came out for Fraser Rogers, who needed a trip to the medical centre for finger lacerations after his crash at turn three with just over half an hour remaining.

BSS rider Jef van Claster then had a spill just before the session switched to only BSB riders on track for the final twenty minutes.

McPhee was the final faller, off at turn nine, pushing in the closing minutes.

The second session saw Luke Hedger briefly in the gravel, immediately re-joining and falls for BSS riders Adam Brown and Carter Brown, before a small off for Bridewell late on, which he quickly recovered from. There were no red flag incidents.

After his Sunday fall, Lewis Rollo was out of the track action, but present at Navarra with his Aprilia team after a hospital visit for further checks yesterday.



British Superbikes Official Test 1 - Navarra (Monday) - Session 2 (4) Pos Rider Nat Team Time Class 1 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 44.992s BSB 2 Glenn Irwin (1) GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.139s BSB 3 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.310s BSB 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.415s BSB 5 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.589s BSB 6 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.593s BSB 7 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.916s BSB 8 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.966s BSB 9 Peter Hickman GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.064s BSB 10 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.116s BSB 11 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +1.176s BSB 12 Glenn Irwin (2) GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +1.600s BSB 13 Davey Todd GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.803s BSB 14 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +1.828s BSB 15 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +1.860s BSB 16 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +1.889s BSB 17 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda) +2.333s BSB 18 Matt Truelove GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +3.057s STK 19 Jack Kennedy IRL Honda Racing UK (Honda) +3.175s BSS 20 Barry Burrell GBR Bathams BMW (BMW) +3.414s Guest 21 Daniel Brooks GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +3.892s STK 22 Ben CurrieAUS Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati) +4.016s BSS 23 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +4.118s BSB 24 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +4.204s BSS 25 Jorke Erwig GER Affetto Corse (Ducati) +4.259s BSS 26 Edoardo Colombi ITA Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +4.625s BSS 27 Lee Johnston GBR SENCATIn Competition (Triumph) +4.727s BSS 28 Jef Van Calster BEL B.art Racing Team (Ducati) +4.841s BSS 29 Carter Brown GBR Uggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha) +4.926s BSS 30 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) +5.240s BSB 31 John McGuinness GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +5.528s Guest 32 Pierre Yves Bian FRA Peter Hickman Racing (Triumph) +5.611s Guest 33 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +5.854s BSB 34 Freddie Barnes GBR SENCAT In Competition (Triumph) +7.306s BSS 35 Adam Brown GBR Uggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha) +8.282s BSS

There are two further BSB tests ahead of the 2025 season opener at Oulton Park over the 3-5 May, first with a visit to Donington Park (April 18-19) and then to Oulton (April 23-24) directly before it holds the first race of the season.