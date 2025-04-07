2025 Official Navarra British Superbike Test Results - Day 2 (Monday)
Lap times from the two sessions on the second and final day of the first BSB test at Navarra, with Glenn Irwin fastest overall for Ducati.
Final laps times from Monday at the first official 2025 British Superbikes test at Navarra, which saw Glenn Irwin faster in the morning session to leave Spain with the top time, with Tommy Bridewell topping afternoon session.
The morning session at Navarra proved to have the optimum conditions for times among all the set up and parts testing going on, which lead to Glenn Irwin remaining fastest for Hagar PBM Ducati (1m 44.527s) after having lead the way on day one, as the first British Superbikes test drew to a close.
|1
|Glenn Irwin (1)
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|1m 44.527s
|3
|2
|Danny Kent (2)
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|1. 44.790s
|3
|3
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1m 44.992s
|4
|4
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1m 45.302s
|4
|5
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|1m 45.407s
|4
|6
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1m 45.581s
|4
|7
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1m 45.585s
|4
|8
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|1m 45.908s
|4
|9
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|1m 45.958s
|4
|10
|Danny Kent (1)
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|1m 46.035s
|1
|11
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|1m 46.056s
|4
|12
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|1m 46.108s
|4
|13
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|1m 46.168s
|4
|14
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|1m 46.369s
|3
|15
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|1m 46.482s
|3
|16
|Glenn Irwin (2)
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|1m 46.592s
|4
|17
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|1m 46.619s
|3
|18
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)
|1m 46.851s
|3
|19
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|1m 46.852s
|4
|20
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1m 46.881s
|4
|21
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|1m 48.110s
|4
|22
|Lewis Rollo
|GBR
|SENCATIn Competition (Aprilia)
|No Time
|n/a
Danny Kent stayed second overall after not venturing back on track in the final session for McAMS Yamaha.
Tommy Bridewell topped the final session, the third rider to head sub 1m 45s on the new Navarra layout, leaving the Honda UK rider third overall.
Rookie to the BSB class, John McPhee has looked immediately at home on British Superbike machinery, finishing fourth overall, with his time from the fourth session just better then the time set by the MasterMac Honda rider in the earlier stint on track.
Leon Haslam left Spain fifth quickest as he quickly adjusted to his new Ducati, now at Moto Rapido.
Andrew Irwin was close behind Haslam’s time in the final session to bring home both factory Hondas inside the top ten in the first test, sixth overall.
Charlie Nesbitt was also his best in the final session for seventh for MasterMac Honda, just quicker than Rory Skinner, now on a Ducati with the Cheshire Mouldings team in eighth, with Josh Brookes ninth quickest after his move to DAO Racing after the FHO team left BSB.
Proving he got off to a strong start it was Danny Kent’s time on his other set up in the very first session which held onto the tenth best time.
Peter Hickman was the top BSB BMW, wit 8Ten BMW Motorrad in eleventh, but a top ten rider if Ken's times were to be amalgamated as the road racing specialist delivered while using a Superstock specification bike during the opening test.
The test was without the series reigning champion on track after the shock late departure of the OMG Yamaha team on the eve of the test, leaving Kyle Ryde, along with 2022 champion Bradley Ray and rookie Joe Talbot from what was set to be a three man squad, all without a seat on BSB for 2025 at present.
|1
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|1m 44.527s
|BSB
|2
|Danny Kent (2)
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|+0.263s
|BSB
|3
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.191s
|BSB
|4
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+1.255s
|BSB
|5
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+1.263s
|BSB
|6
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+1.331s
|BSB
|7
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.405s
|BSB
|8
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+1.450s
|BSB
|9
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Racing (Honda)
|+1.511s
|Guest
|10
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+1.587s
|BSB
|11
|Danny Kent (1)
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|+1.658s
|BSB
|12
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+1.862s
|BSB
|13
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.867s
|BSB
|14
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+1.929s
|BSB
|15
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+1.955s
|BSB
|16
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+2.092s
|BSB
|17
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|2.253s
|BSB
|18
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)
|+2.324s
|BSB
|19
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+2.852s
|BSB
|20
|Alastair Seeley
|GBR
|SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)
|+2.890s
|Guest
|21
|David Allingham
|IRL
|SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)
|+3.102s
|STK
|22
|Jack Kennedy
|IRL
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+3.269s
|BSS
|23
|Matt Truelove
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+3.290s
|STK
|24
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+3.507s
|BSB
|25
|Paul Jordan
|GBR
|Alan Jackson Racing (Honda)
|+3.581s
|Guest
|26
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|+3.683s
|BSB
|27
|Jorke Erwig
|GER
|Affetto Corse (Ducati)
|+4.030s
|BSS
|28
|Barry Burrell
|GBR
|Bathams BMW (BMW)
|+4.315s
|Guest
|29
|Daniel Brooks
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+4.328s
|STK
|30
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+4.346s
|BSS
|31
|Edoardo Colombi
|ITA
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+4.410s
|BSS
|32
|Ben CurrieAUS
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)
|+4.581s
|BSS
|33
|Lee Johnston
|GBR
|SENCATIn Competition (Triumph)
|+4.953s
|BSS
|34
|Jef van Calster
|BEL
|B.art Racing Team (Ducati)
|+5.097s
|BSS
|35
|Carter Brown
|GBR
|Uggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha)
|+6.287s
|BSS
|36
|Pierre Yves Bian
|FRA
|Peter Hickman Racing (Triumph)
|+6.697s
|Guest
|37
|John McGuinness
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+7.140s
|STK
|38
|Freddie Barnes
|GBR
|SENCAT In Competition (Triumph)
|+8.388s
|BSS
|39
|Adam Brown
|GBR
|Uggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha)
|+8.958s
|BSS
Official Navarra BSB records:
Navarra has experienced a renovation since the last British Superbikes visit. The track was resurfaced and extended, so every new fastest lap will lead to a new lap record of the Spanish circuit.
Session 1 Sunday: Danny Kent 1m 45.341s
Session 2 Sunday : Glenn Irwin 1m 45.324s
Session 3 Monday: Glenn Irwin 1m 44.527s
Session 4 Monday : Tommy Bridewell 1m 44.992s
Navarra BSB in 2024:
Superpole lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.609s (old layout)
Warm-up lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.253s (old layout)
Race 1: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Kyle Ryde 3 Danny Kent
Race 2: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Danny Kent 3 Kyle Ryde
The morning session on Monday saw Blaze Baker and Storm Stacey out first on track, allowing Stacey a short stint at the top of the timesheets.
From there, the lead lap in the session changed hands several times, with Kent, Bridewell and Glenn Irwin all leading the way before 10am.
By the chequered flag it remained Irwin picking up where he left off on Sunday, with a best of 1m 44.527s, the first sub 1m 45 lap of the new layout, 0.263s ahead of Kent.
McPhee made progress to finish inside the top three, only halted by a late fall, pushing Bridewell back to fourth.
His teammate Andrew Irwin was inside the top five for Honda UK.
Haslam was sixth quickest, ahead of Nesbitt in seventh, Skinner in eighth, while Fraser Rodgers time held onto ninth despite a fall, with Peter Hickman the top BMW in tenth.
The Afternoon saw Bridewell on top, but slower than the morning, ahead of Glenn Irwin, McPhee and Haslam, with Andrew Irwin completing the top five.
Nesbitt was a close sixth, with Skinner, Brookes, Hickman and DAO Racing rider Lee Jackson completing the afternoon top ten.
The opening session was a initially a straightforward affair after several red flags over Sunday, with the only race direction communication for much of the track time for guest rider Barry Burrell to pit to fix his transponder on his Bathams BMW, until Baker fell at turn eight, leading to a brief halt, with just over an hour left to run.
After that there was a small fall for Bridewell soon after, re-joining straight away at turn 17, before the red flag came out for Fraser Rogers, who needed a trip to the medical centre for finger lacerations after his crash at turn three with just over half an hour remaining.
BSS rider Jef van Claster then had a spill just before the session switched to only BSB riders on track for the final twenty minutes.
McPhee was the final faller, off at turn nine, pushing in the closing minutes.
The second session saw Luke Hedger briefly in the gravel, immediately re-joining and falls for BSS riders Adam Brown and Carter Brown, before a small off for Bridewell late on, which he quickly recovered from. There were no red flag incidents.
After his Sunday fall, Lewis Rollo was out of the track action, but present at Navarra with his Aprilia team after a hospital visit for further checks yesterday.
|1
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1m 44.992s
|BSB
|2
|Glenn Irwin (1)
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+0.139s
|BSB
|3
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+0.310s
|BSB
|4
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+0.415s
|BSB
|5
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.589s
|BSB
|6
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+0.593s
|BSB
|7
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+0.916s
|BSB
|8
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.966s
|BSB
|9
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+1.064s
|BSB
|10
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.116s
|BSB
|11
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+1.176s
|BSB
|12
|Glenn Irwin (2)
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+1.600s
|BSB
|13
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+1.803s
|BSB
|14
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+1.828s
|BSB
|15
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+1.860s
|BSB
|16
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.889s
|BSB
|17
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)
|+2.333s
|BSB
|18
|Matt Truelove
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+3.057s
|STK
|19
|Jack Kennedy
|IRL
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+3.175s
|BSS
|20
|Barry Burrell
|GBR
|Bathams BMW (BMW)
|+3.414s
|Guest
|21
|Daniel Brooks
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+3.892s
|STK
|22
|Ben CurrieAUS
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)
|+4.016s
|BSS
|23
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|+4.118s
|BSB
|24
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+4.204s
|BSS
|25
|Jorke Erwig
|GER
|Affetto Corse (Ducati)
|+4.259s
|BSS
|26
|Edoardo Colombi
|ITA
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+4.625s
|BSS
|27
|Lee Johnston
|GBR
|SENCATIn Competition (Triumph)
|+4.727s
|BSS
|28
|Jef Van Calster
|BEL
|B.art Racing Team (Ducati)
|+4.841s
|BSS
|29
|Carter Brown
|GBR
|Uggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha)
|+4.926s
|BSS
|30
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Racing (Honda)
|+5.240s
|BSB
|31
|John McGuinness
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+5.528s
|Guest
|32
|Pierre Yves Bian
|FRA
|Peter Hickman Racing (Triumph)
|+5.611s
|Guest
|33
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+5.854s
|BSB
|34
|Freddie Barnes
|GBR
|SENCAT In Competition (Triumph)
|+7.306s
|BSS
|35
|Adam Brown
|GBR
|Uggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha)
|+8.282s
|BSS
There are two further BSB tests ahead of the 2025 season opener at Oulton Park over the 3-5 May, first with a visit to Donington Park (April 18-19) and then to Oulton (April 23-24) directly before it holds the first race of the season.