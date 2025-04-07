2025 Official Navarra British Superbike Test Results - Day 2 (Monday)

Lap times from the two sessions on the second and final day of the first BSB test at Navarra, with Glenn Irwin fastest overall for Ducati.

Final laps times from Monday at the first official 2025 British Superbikes test at Navarra, which saw Glenn Irwin faster in the morning session to leave Spain with the top time, with Tommy Bridewell topping  afternoon session.

The morning session at Navarra proved to have the optimum conditions for times among all the set up and parts testing going on, which lead to Glenn Irwin remaining fastest for Hagar PBM Ducati (1m 44.527s) after having lead the way on day one, as the first British Superbikes test drew to a close.

British Superbikes Official Test 1  - Navarra  - Overall Combined - BSB only 
PosRiderNatTeamTimesession set
1Glenn Irwin (1)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 44.527s3
2Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)1. 44.790s3
3Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 44.992s4
4John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 45.302s4
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)1m 45.407s4
6Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 45.581s4
7Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 45.585s4
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)1m 45.908s4
9Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)1m 45.958s4
10Danny Kent (1)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)1m 46.035s1
11Peter HickmanGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 46.056s4
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)1m 46.108s4
13Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)1m 46.168s4
14Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)1m 46.369s3
15Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 46.482s3
16Glenn Irwin (2)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 46.592s4
17Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 46.619s3
18Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)1m 46.851s3
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)1m 46.852s4
20Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 46.881s4
21Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)1m 48.110s4
22Lewis RolloGBRSENCATIn Competition (Aprilia)No Timen/a

Danny Kent stayed second overall after not venturing back on track in the final session for McAMS Yamaha.

Tommy Bridewell topped the final session, the third rider to head sub 1m 45s on the new Navarra layout, leaving the Honda UK rider third overall.

Rookie to the BSB class, John McPhee has looked immediately at home on British Superbike machinery, finishing fourth overall, with his time from the fourth session just better then the time set by the MasterMac Honda rider in the earlier stint on track.

Leon Haslam left Spain fifth quickest as he quickly adjusted to his new Ducati, now at Moto Rapido.

Andrew Irwin was close behind Haslam’s time in the final session to bring home both factory Hondas inside the top ten in the first test, sixth overall.

Charlie Nesbitt was also his best in the final session for seventh for MasterMac Honda, just quicker than Rory Skinner, now on a Ducati with the Cheshire Mouldings team in eighth, with Josh Brookes ninth quickest after his move to DAO Racing after the FHO team left BSB.

Proving he got off to a strong start it was Danny Kent’s time on his other set up in the very first session which held onto the tenth best time.

Peter Hickman was the top BSB BMW, wit 8Ten BMW Motorrad in eleventh, but a top ten rider if Ken's times were to be amalgamated as the road racing specialist delivered while using a Superstock specification bike during the opening test.

The test was without the series reigning champion on track after the shock late departure of the OMG Yamaha team on the eve of the test, leaving Kyle Ryde, along with 2022 champion Bradley Ray and rookie Joe Talbot from what was set to be a three man squad, all without a seat on BSB for 2025 at present.

British Superbikes Official Test 1  - Navarra (Monday) - Session 1 (3) 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 44.527sBSB
2Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.263sBSB
3John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.191sBSB
4Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.255sBSB
5Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.263sBSB
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+1.331sBSB
7Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.405sBSB
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+1.450sBSB
9Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+1.511sGuest
10Peter HickmanGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.587sBSB
11Danny Kent (1)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+1.658sBSB
12Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.862sBSB
13Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.867sBSB
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.929sBSB
15Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.955sBSB
16Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.092sBSB
17Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)2.253sBSB
18Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)+2.324sBSB
19Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+2.852sBSB
20Alastair SeeleyGBRSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+2.890sGuest
21David AllinghamIRLSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.102sSTK
22Jack KennedyIRLHonda Racing UK (Honda)+3.269sBSS
23Matt TrueloveGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+3.290sSTK
24Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+3.507sBSB
25Paul JordanGBRAlan Jackson Racing (Honda)+3.581sGuest
26Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+3.683sBSB
27Jorke ErwigGERAffetto Corse (Ducati)+4.030sBSS
28Barry BurrellGBRBathams BMW (BMW)+4.315sGuest
29Daniel BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+4.328sSTK
30Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+4.346sBSS
31Edoardo ColombiITACheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+4.410sBSS
32Ben CurrieAUS Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)+4.581sBSS
33Lee JohnstonGBRSENCATIn Competition (Triumph)+4.953sBSS
34Jef van CalsterBELB.art Racing Team (Ducati)+5.097sBSS
35Carter BrownGBRUggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha)+6.287sBSS
36Pierre Yves BianFRAPeter Hickman Racing (Triumph)+6.697sGuest
37John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+7.140sSTK
38Freddie BarnesGBRSENCAT In Competition (Triumph)+8.388sBSS
39Adam BrownGBRUggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha)+8.958sBSS

Official Navarra BSB records:

Navarra has experienced a  renovation since the last British Superbikes visit. The track was  resurfaced and extended, so every new fastest lap will lead to a new lap record of the Spanish circuit.

Session 1 Sunday:  Danny Kent 1m 45.341s
Session 2 Sunday : Glenn Irwin 1m 45.324s

Session 3 Monday: Glenn Irwin 1m 44.527s
Session 4 Monday : Tommy Bridewell 1m 44.992s

Navarra BSB in 2024:

Superpole lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.609s (old layout)
Warm-up lap: Danny Kent 1m 36.253s (old layout)
Race 1: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Kyle Ryde 3 Danny Kent
Race 2: 1 Ryan Vickers 2 Danny Kent 3 Kyle Ryde

The morning session on Monday saw Blaze Baker and Storm Stacey out first on track, allowing Stacey a short stint at the top of the timesheets.

From there, the lead lap in the session changed hands several times, with Kent, Bridewell and Glenn Irwin all leading the way before 10am.

By the chequered flag it remained Irwin picking up where he left off on Sunday, with a best of 1m 44.527s, the first sub 1m 45 lap of the new layout, 0.263s ahead of Kent.

McPhee made progress to finish inside the top three, only halted by a late fall, pushing Bridewell back to fourth.

His teammate Andrew Irwin was inside the top five for Honda UK.

Haslam was sixth quickest, ahead of Nesbitt in seventh, Skinner in eighth, while Fraser Rodgers time held onto ninth despite a fall, with Peter Hickman the top BMW in tenth.

The Afternoon saw Bridewell on top, but slower than the morning, ahead of Glenn Irwin, McPhee and Haslam, with Andrew Irwin completing the top five.

Nesbitt was a close sixth, with Skinner, Brookes, Hickman and DAO Racing rider Lee Jackson completing the afternoon top ten.


The opening session was a initially a straightforward affair after several red flags over Sunday, with the only race direction communication for much of the track time for guest rider Barry Burrell to pit to fix his transponder on his Bathams BMW, until Baker fell at turn eight, leading to a brief halt, with just over an hour left to run.

After that there was a small fall for Bridewell soon after, re-joining straight away at turn 17, before the red flag came out for Fraser Rogers, who needed a trip to the medical centre for finger lacerations after his crash at turn three with just over half an hour remaining.

BSS rider Jef van Claster then had a spill just before the session switched to only BSB riders on track for the final twenty minutes.

McPhee was the final faller, off at turn nine, pushing in the closing minutes.

The second session saw Luke Hedger briefly in the gravel, immediately re-joining and falls for BSS riders Adam Brown and Carter Brown, before a small off for Bridewell late on, which he quickly recovered from. There were no red flag incidents.

After his Sunday fall, Lewis Rollo was out of the track action, but present at Navarra with his Aprilia team after a hospital visit for further checks yesterday.
 

British Superbikes Official Test 1  - Navarra (Monday) - Session 2 (4) 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 44.992sBSB
2Glenn Irwin (1)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.139sBSB
3John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.310sBSB
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.415sBSB
5Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.589sBSB
6Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.593sBSB
7Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.916sBSB
8Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.966sBSB
9Peter HickmanGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.064sBSB
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.116sBSB
11Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.176sBSB
12Glenn Irwin (2)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)+1.600sBSB
13Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.803sBSB
14Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+1.828sBSB
15Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.860sBSB
16Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+1.889sBSB
17Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)+2.333sBSB
18Matt TrueloveGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+3.057sSTK
19Jack KennedyIRLHonda Racing UK (Honda)+3.175sBSS
20Barry BurrellGBRBathams BMW (BMW)+3.414sGuest
21Daniel BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.892sSTK
22Ben CurrieAUS Moto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)+4.016sBSS
23Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+4.118sBSB
24Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+4.204sBSS
25Jorke ErwigGERAffetto Corse (Ducati)+4.259sBSS
26Edoardo ColombiITACheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+4.625sBSS
27Lee JohnstonGBRSENCATIn Competition (Triumph)+4.727sBSS
28Jef Van CalsterBELB.art Racing Team (Ducati)+4.841sBSS
29Carter BrownGBRUggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha)+4.926sBSS
30Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+5.240sBSB
31John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+5.528sGuest
32Pierre Yves BianFRAPeter Hickman Racing (Triumph)+5.611sGuest
33Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+5.854sBSB
34Freddie BarnesGBRSENCAT In Competition (Triumph)+7.306sBSS
35Adam BrownGBRUggly &Co JDM Racing (Yamaha)+8.282sBSS

There are two further BSB tests ahead of the 2025 season opener at Oulton Park over the 3-5 May,  first with a visit to Donington Park (April 18-19) and then to Oulton (April 23-24) directly before it holds the first race of the season.

