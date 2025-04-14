FHO Racing pull out of 2025 British Superbikes

FHO Racing will not compete in the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

A statement from BSB included: “The team’s long term plans remain open and under consideration by owner Faye Ho, based in Macau.”

FHO Racing were initially planning to run Peter Hickman and Davey Todd as their two riders on the roads and in BSB this year.

But Hickman and Todd split from FHO, after racing with them at last year’s Macau Grand Prix, and set up their own 8TENRacing squad.

FHO Racing initially announced a Plan B to run a single-rider entry in BSB this year, with Ilya Mikhalchik.

But they did not appear at the first BSB test of the year at the Navarra circuit.

But Mikhalchik, on Sunday, was announced by Michael Laverty who is entering his MLav Racing team in the BSB paddock in 2025.

Mikhalchik will ride for MLav Racing in the 2025 National Superstock Championship.

FHO, afterwards, confirmed their intention to pull out of BSB altogether.

It comes amid turmoil for OMG Racing, last year’s champions, who pulled out and threatened the campaigns of Kyle Ryde and Brad Ray. Those riders, and OMG Racing, have since resurrected their plans.

While OMG Racing have found a new way to continue, there is no such luck for FHO Racing.

