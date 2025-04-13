Revealed: New 2025 BSB ride confirmed for Kyle Ryde

Reigning BSB Champion Kyle Ryde has been given a late lifeline for the 2025 season thanks to a “rescue plan” for OMG Racing.

OMG announced on 1 April that it would not be taking part in the 2025 BSB season due to commercial issues, but what the British Superbike Championship is calling a “rescue plan” brought to OMG by Nitrous Competitions the team and Ryde are now re-confirmed for the upcoming season.

“Just twelve days ago, a bombshell was dropped when OMG Racing announced their shock withdrawal from the Championship as result of commercial circumstances rendering the championship-winning team and rider on the sidelines,” a British Superbike statement reads.

“In the following days an introduction made with Nitrous Competitions and a rescue plan was invoked. The prize is a restoration of the team in a restructured format allowing the championship defence to go ahead.”

It means that Ryde will return to BSB this year to defend his title with the same team – albeit in the aforementioned “restructured format” – and Yamaha R1 motorcycle he claimed it with last year.

“I am just so happy to be able to defend the title with the team after the panic of the last week,” said Ryde.

“This is the best scenario for me after what happened; I have my familiar bike and team ready to defend the number one plate.

“I need to thank everyone who has been working so hard behind the scenes to make this happen and now we are ready to get going.”

Dave Williams, co-owner of Nitrous Competitions added: “This is such an exciting venture for myself and co-owner Matt Phillips. I am a huge fan of the sport and even currently race myself, too.

“For this opportunity to come and for us to be involved is a dream come true and we can’t wait to see Kyle and the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing team in action.”

“Our customers at Nitrous Competitions are one big family to us and we hope that today’s news will bring plenty of winning opportunities for everyone in 2025.”

An alternative plan has also been announced for Bradley Ray, who will race for the Raceways Yamaha team this season.