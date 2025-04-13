Bradley Ray gets BSB lifeline with Raceways Yamaha

2022 British Superbike Champion Bradley Ray has gained a new lifeline for the 2025 season thanks to Raceways Yamaha.

Ray will race for the newly formed Raceways Yamaha team with support from Yamaha UK, the team being set up by Steve Rodgers, whose Raceways outfit was behind the McAMS Yamaha team that ran the official Yamaha UK entry until the end of the 2023 season, winning the title in 2021 with Tarran Mackenzie.

“I am super happy and grateful to Steve Rodgers and Yamaha Motor UK for putting together this opportunity for me at the very last minute, it has been a bit of a whirlwind,” said Ray.

Read more: Revealed: New 2025 BSB ride confirmed for Kyle Ryde

“Obviously it has been a very difficult couple of weeks and there has been a lot of uncertainty, but when Steve rang me with the opportunity I couldn’t say ‘no’ as it’s as close as we could be to the original plan for the year – remaining with Yamaha on an R1 in BSB, which is amazing.

“I can’t wait to get the 2025 season started as soon as possible and be back fighting for wins up the front.”

Steve Rodgers admitted that it was “never really my plan” to return to BSB at all, let alone in 2025, but felt inclined to step in in the wake of OMG Racing’s late withdrawal from the 2025 season.

“It was never really my plan to return to racing, but following what has happened with OMG it was a huge shame to see the riders facing 2025 without a ride,” said Rodgers.

“We came close to signing Brad [Bradley Ray] as McAMS Yamaha back in the day, so when it became clear we could do something to get him on the grid this year I couldn’t quite resist the opportunity.

“Thanks to Stuart Higgs and the team at MSV, plus the guys at Yamaha Motor UK for helping us make it happen. It’s not a simple task setting up a BSB team in a couple of weeks, but we’ll give it a go!”