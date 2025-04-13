Michael Laverty’s MLav team to race in British Superbikes this season

Michael Laverty has confirmed that his team will race in the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

MLav Racing will compete on Superbikes and also in the National Superstock Championship this year.

Richard Kerr, the 2023 Superstock champion, will represent the team in the Superbike class.

Ilya Mikhalchik, a former IDM Superbike Champion, will race for MLav n the Superstock class.

The team will run a BMW M 1000 RR.

Team owner Laverty is a 10-time BSB race winner but his MLav squad are now expanding from the various series they already compete in.

MLav currently race in Moto3, JuniorGP World Championship, European Talent Cup, the R&G British Talent Cup.

But moving into the BSB paddock into two categories is a huge move for the championship, and the team.

The confirmation of the team’s move into BSB comes at the same time as Kyle Ryde and Brad Ray’s future was sorted, after the initial collapse of OMG Racing.